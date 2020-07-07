Pomegranate syrup, for dressings, marinades, and even cocktails

Pomegranate syrup. Alanna Taylor Tobin

San Francisco physician Sylvie Charles two years ago introduced Just Date Syrup made solely of Medjool dates as a healthier sweetener with a low-glycemic index and an alternative to refined sugar. It comes in a squeeze bottle, which makes it a pleasure to use. Now her company offers Just Pomegranate Syrup, a sweet and tart organic pomegranate molasses, in the same convenient bottle. Pomegranate juice is reduced to a concentrate; Medjool dates add some sweetness. There is a myriad of uses for the dark, viscous syrup. It can stand in for balsamic vinegar in a salad dressing or marinade, or be used to glaze Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, or carrots. Drizzled into yogurt or oatmeal, the pomegranate syrup inserts a fruity touch like raspberries. Try it in cocktails instead of simple syrup to add a sweet and tangy edge. $14 for 8.8 ounces. Available at Whole Foods Market locations or justdatesyrup.com.