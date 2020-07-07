Recipe: A bowl of spaghetti with a quick, lightly cooked tomato sauce may become your go-to summer dish

Serves 4

Those early tomatoes at farmstands and farmers' markets can be turned into a quick, lightly cooked sauce for spaghetti that may become your go-to dish, especially if your own vines are producing fruit all summer. But the tomatoes on their own need a little boost to bring out the natural flavors of the fruit. Start with anchovies, garlic, and crushed red pepper; an extra anchovy will deepen the taste but won't seem fishy. Have your skillet ready to go because things move fast once the spaghetti is cooked. Boil the pasta until it's not quite cooked, about one or two minutes less than the package instructions. Be sure to save some of the pasta cooking water. If you tend to forget, here's a fail-safe trick: Place a colander inside a very large bowl before you begin cooking and drain the pasta into the colander, catching the water underneath. That way you won't forget to reserve some of the water. Simply lift off the colander and ladle out as much as you need. Stir the almost-cooked spaghetti into the garlic mixture with the fresh chopped tomatoes and pasta water. Simmer just until the tomatoes break down and the pasta is tender. Finish with a nob of butter, Parmesan, and a handful of fresh basil. Make and serve on repeat for the rest of the summer.

Salt and black pepper, to taste 12 ounces spaghetti 3 tablespoons olive oil 3 anchovy fillets 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste 2 large tomatoes, cored and cut into 1/2-inch dice ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan 2 tablespoons butter, cut up ¼ cup chopped fresh basil Extra basil leaves (for garnish)

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook, stirring occasionally, for 7 minutes, or until the strands are not quite cooked through. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water. Drain the pasta but do not rinse it.

2. Meanwhile, in a large, deep skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the anchovies, garlic, and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the anchovies are broken up and the garlic is toasted.

3. Add the spaghetti, pasta water, and tomatoes to the skillet. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the pasta absorbs the water and the tomatoes have started to break down.

4. Add the Parmesan and butter and stir until both melt. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt and red pepper, if you like.

5. Remove from the heat, and stir in the chopped basil. Divide the spaghetti among 4 shallow plates and garnish with the extra whole leaves.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick