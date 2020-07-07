Recipe: Rhubarb Oatmeal Scones get cheeky with buttermilk and pleasingly tart chunks of the red stalks

Makes 12 small scones

Rhubarb was so popular in the 18th century as filling for pie that it was called "pie plant," and in some regions of the country it still is. Now tarts, cakes, jams, crumbles, fools, puddings, and even ice cream have joined the party. When I was a child, I sat on my grandmother's front steps with my cousins and ate stalks of rhubarb as we passed around a jar of sugar for dipping; it was the original sour-patch candy and the tradition goes back centuries. These buttery scones, with a homey touch of old-fashioned oats and rhubarb's favorite partner, orange rind, get cheeky with buttermilk and pleasingly tart chunks of the red stalks. They're mixed, shaped, frozen, and glazed with buttermilk and sugar (use natural cane sugar here for extra crunch). The hour in the freezer before baking gives them a flaky finish. In fact, you can freeze the unbaked, unglazed scones and take them out one by one; pop them, still frozen, into the oven and add a few more minutes to the baking time. If you've been baking this spring and summer, treat yourself to these homemade scones, and save some for weekend breakfasts.

1½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats 1½ cups all-purpose flour ⅓ cup granulated sugar 1 tablespoon baking powder ¾ teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon salt Grated rind of 1 orange ¾ cup (1 1/2 sticks) cold, unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch cubes 2 long stalks (about 15 inches each) fresh rhubarb, cut into 1/4-inch dice (1 cup) 1 egg ½ cup buttermilk Extra flour (for rolling) Extra buttermilk (for brushing) Natural cane sugar or extra granulated sugar (for sprinkling)

1. You need 1 baking sheet that will fit into your freezer (or use 2 small ones). Line with parchment paper.

2. In the bowl of a food processor, pulse the oats briefly to chop them coarsely.

3. Add the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, orange rind, and butter cubes to the processor. Pulse several times until the butter is in small, pea-size pieces.

4. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and stir in the rhubarb, tossing it to coat it all over.

5. In a bowl, beat the egg and buttermilk with a fork.

6. Add the buttermilk mixture to the flour mixture and stir to incorporate them. With one hand, knead the dough a few times in the bowl until all the flour is absorbed. Transfer to a generously floured work surface.

7. With a bench scraper or large knife, divide the dough in half. Pat each half into a 6-inch round. Transfer the rounds to the baking sheet. With a sharp knife, cut each round into 6 wedges. Pull the wedges apart to create a 1-inch gap between them. Freeze for 1 hour.

8. Set the oven at 375 degrees.

9. Brush the scones with buttermilk and sprinkle with cane or granulated sugar. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until they are golden brown. Cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes.

Sally Pasley Vargas