Recipe: She updated her nonna’s roasted peppers and added an anchovy vinaigrette

Serves 4

The smell of peppers charring over an open flame transports me to the humble kitchen of my Sicilian-American grandmother. As a teen, I'd often visit her for lunch and happily discover that earthy aroma as I opened the back door. She cooked them directly on a gas burner and when they were charred, put them into a brown paper bag to steam until the skins peeled easily. Today I roast them on a grill and swap the paper bag for a large bowl covered with plastic wrap. Nonna's were dressed simply with a few glugs of olive oil and thin slices of raw garlic. I add more punch with a savory anchovy vinaigrette. Serve it with a hunk of sharp cheese, such as caciocavallo, and some crusty bread and you've got yourself a not-so-humble lunch.

Canola oil or vegetable (for the grill) 4 large bell peppers in assorted colors 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1 teaspoon anchovy paste or 3 anchovy fillets, finely chopped ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar Salt and black pepper, to taste 3 tablespoons olive oil Small bunch fresh basil, leaves torn

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates.

2. When the grill is hot, place the peppers directly on the grates and cook, turning occasionally, for 25 to 30 minutes, or until they are blackened on all sides and beginning to collapse. Transfer them to a bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap; set aside.

3. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the garlic, anchovy paste or anchovies, mustard, vinegar, salt, and black pepper. Whisk in the olive oil in a thin steady stream. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and black pepper, if you like.

4. Once the peppers are cool enough to handle, use your hands with a paring knife to remove the skins, stems, and seeds; discard them. Tear each pepper into three or four pieces. Place in a serving dish and drizzle with the vinaigrette. Serve at room temperature garnished with basil leaves.

Claudia Catalano