Recipe: Turn yogurt sauce into a substantial summer salad with cucumber, tomatoes, and green bean

Serves 6

The yogurt sauces served in South Asia and almost every country across to the Mediterranean are simple dishes meant to be cooling for hot curries, a dish on the mezze table, or a kind of condiment for kebabs and other meats. Start with that premise -- a bowl of good yogurt, some garlic, and cucumber -- and turn the sauce into a substantial summer salad. This version uses sliced mini cucumbers (labeled Persian or Israeli cucumbers in markets), mixed cherry tomatoes, lightly blanched green beans, red onion, and celery. Start with whole-milk or low-fat yogurt, regular or Greek, and stir it into a bowl of cut-up vegetables with lemon rind, lemon juice, and mint. You can also add thinly sliced fresh fennel, raw sugar snaps, quartered little radishes, grated carrots, and scallions. It's refreshing on a hot day for lunch, really nice beside something like chicken breasts or salmon off the grill, and an easy dinner during a heatwave or a lazy night, tucked into a pita pocket.

6 mini cucumbers or pickling cukes ½ pint cherry tomatoes Salt and pepper, to taste ¼ pound green beans, halved 1 clove garlic, finely chopped ½ cup plain whole-milk or plain low-fat yogurt (regular or Greek), or more to taste Grated rind of 1 lemon Squeeze of lemon juice, or more to taste ¼ red onion, very thinly sliced 1 stalk celery, very thinly sliced on the diagonal ¼ cup fresh mint leaves, coarsely chopped Extra fresh mint (for garnish)

1. Trim the cucumbers and slice them thinly. Halve the cherry tomatoes or quarter them, if large. Transfer to a bowl. Sprinkle with salt, stir gently, and set aside for 20 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, set a steamer set inside a saucepan and add enough water to come up to the steamer. Bring to a boil, add the green beans, and cover the pan. Steam for 2 minutes (they will be slightly crunchy). Transfer the beans to very cold water. When they are cool, drain and pat dry with paper towels. Add them to the cucumber mixture.

3. Add pepper, garlic, yogurt, lemon rind and juice, onion, celery, and chopped mint. Stir gently. If using Greek yogurt, add more lemon juice to thin the mixture, if you like.

4. Transfer the salad to a serving dish and garnish with fresh mint.

Sheryl Julian