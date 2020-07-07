Take me away, New England clam chowder

One of the first afternoons, we’ll head to Greenhead Lobster in Stonington, park the car, and pile out onto the dock to breathe in the funky air and talk to a guy in waders about what we want for dinner. We’ll climb the precipitous staircase of the shingled building to the office, pay, and head home with a bunch of frisky lobsters in the trunk. This part of Maine, I think, has the sweetest, best lobster in the world. Plenty of the country’s top chefs know about Stonington seafood, thanks to writer, professor, and possible candidate for world’s most interesting woman Ingrid Bengis-Palei, who wound up in the seafood business, running Ingrid Bengis Seafood here from the mid-‘80s until her death in 2017.

This time of year, I’d usually be looking forward to our annual road trip to Deer Isle, Maine. It’s a drive of many milestones: the New Hampshire border, with a stop at the liquor store for whatever my dad forgot to buy on the cheap; into Maine, with the debate about whether to stop in Portland or not (we don’t); lunch at Day’s in Yarmouth, with the debate about which roll is better, the crab or the lobster (the crab); and then onward up into Vacationland proper, until we hit Augusta and think we are finally getting there, then remember just how far we still have to go. Finally: the seafoam-green suspension bridge that means we are leaving the mainland, nearly there at last.

Anyway, I like this area, and I like these lobsters, and perhaps even more I like the crab that pickers advertise with side-of-the-road signs, along with raspberries from their bushes and goat cheese from their goats and so on. This year I probably won’t see any of it, because of testing and quarantine requirements for people arriving from out of state.

Coronavirus is devastating for Maine’s tourism industry, but Greenhead Lobster owner Hugh Reynolds says Stonington will fare better than areas like Bar Harbor because of the fishing industry. As for Greenhead, it’s doing just fine. “It’s really busy. People are eating a lot of lobster because of the high meat prices and lack of stuff on the shelves in East Coast supermarkets. Lobster is becoming an attractive buy,” he says. The boat price for hard-shells is about $4 a pound, and retailers are selling lobster for $5.99-$6.99 in major supermarkets between Maine and New York, according to Reynolds, who has also seen an uptick in mail order business. “They’re selling like crazy,” he says.

On the week we would have been in Deer Isle, maybe I’ll get some lobster shipped to Boston. Some of us are working from home. Most of us are cooking from home. We can darn well vacation from home, too.

This is when a new cookbook from famed seafood restaurant Eventide, which started in Portland and expanded to Boston, will come in handy. It has the recipes for all the restaurant’s classic dishes, from mignonettes and flavored ices to accompany oysters to tuna crudo to brown-butter lobster rolls in steamed buns (you can get these shipped too). It also includes a handy guide for breaking down lobster (above).

For my Maine feast, I’ll probably keep things simple, with steamed lobsters, drawn butter, and corn on the cob. But I’ll start the meal with Eventide’s clam chowder, which I love. It’s thin, briny, enriched with salt pork (bacon is an option for the home cook). “This is the one. The lobster roll gets all the glory, but New England clam chowder tells the most profound story of Yankee cooking,” the cookbook says. “While entire books have rightfully been written on the topic, clam chowder is incredibly simple and pure at its core. Clam juice. Potatoes. Dairy. Everything else is just window dressing.” Here is the recipe, so you can make your own Maine-style feast.

Eventide's clam chowder. Handout

New England clam chowder

Serves 4-6

Kosher salt, to taste

5 pounds live chowder clams

2 pounds live steamer clams

2 (2-inch) pieces dried kombu

2 cups water

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 yellow onion, diced

1 pound medium-starch potatoes (like Yukon gold or Kennebec), peeled and diced

2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Leaves from 1-2 thyme sprigs

¼ pound bacon (optional)

2-3 sheets nori

Minced chives, for garnish

Saltines, for serving

1. Fill two separate bowls with cold, clean water and add enough kosher salt so it tastes like seawater. In a colander, rinse the exterior dirt from each type of clam and then submerge them separately in the bowls of water. Leave them to sit for 30 minutes to encourage them to release their grit. Drain the clams separately in a colander, rinsing them under running water, and shake them gently to drain.

2. Rinse the pieces of kombu and set aside.

3. In a pot over high heat, combine the chowder clams, water, and 1 piece of kombu and bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer, cover, and cook until the clams have just opened, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the clams to a bowl, keeping the liquid in the pot. Add the steamer clams and the second piece of kombu to the broth and repeat. Transfer the steamers to a bowl and strain the cooking liquid through a fine-mesh strainer into a separate bowl.

4. Pick the meat from both types of clams, keeping the two types in separate bowls and making sure to remove the muddy sheath from the siphon of the steamer clams. Place the clams in cold, fresh water and agitate them with your hands for a minute or so to remove any excess sand. Drain and coarsely chop the chowder clams. Keep the steamer clams whole.

5. In a large pot, melt the butter over medium-high heat. When the butter is just sizzling, add the onion and potatoes and cook until they soften and start to brown, about 3 minutes. Add the strained clam juice, cream, pepper, and thyme and bring to a boil. Turn the heat down to low and simmer until the potatoes are cooked through, about 10 minutes. Add the chopped clams and stir to incorporate and warm them.

6. Line a plate with paper towels. Cut the bacon into ¼-inch slices and cook in a hot skillet for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently, until nicely browned. Transfer to the plate.

7. Holding the sheets of nori with tongs, wave them separately over a gas burner flame a few times until they become lighter in color and fragrant (or heat a large skillet on high heat and toast the nori on both sides for 30 seconds).

8. Ladle the finished chowder into 4-6 bowls, aiming for about two parts broth to one part chunky goodness. Add a couple of pieces of bacon and a crushed half-sheet of nori to each bowl. Garnish with chives. Serve immediately with saltines.

Adapted from “Eventide: Recipes for Clambakes, Oysters, Lobster Rolls, and More From a Modern Maine Seafood Shack,” by Arlin Smith, Andrew Taylor, and Mike Wiley, with Sam Hiersteiner. Photos by Zack Bowen.

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.