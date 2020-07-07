Want to support your favorite restaurant? Make a contribution

Bella Luna & The Milky Way , Jamaica Plain’s beloved restaurant and bowling alley, has officially closed — but they’re still paying down loans incurred from relocating to a costlier space in 2009. They’re asking fans to consider giving between $1 and $27 to commemorate every year that their restaurant was in business. The gift will help to retire the debt, and 10 percent will be distributed to former employees.

As restaurants continue to struggle due to COVID-19, several continue to maintain fund-raising campaigns to bolster their finances. Here are a few to consider from the comfort of your couch.

Big Heart Hospitality — which includes popular Fenway-area restaurants Fool’s Errand, Orfano, Sweet Cheeks, and Tiger Mama — operates this fund for hourly workers who have been furloughed.

www.gofundme.com/f/hospitalityneverstops

Charlestown’s Blackmoor, along with sister restaurants Olde Magoun’s Saloon in Somerville and LongCross in Medford, are accepting donations to support affected staff. Donations of $50 or more earn a restaurant gift card.

www.gofundme.com/f/olde-magoun039s-saloon-restaurant-staff

The Parish Café and sister restaurant The Tip Tap Room, both in Boston, are operating GoFundMe pages to support hourly employees. All donations will be distributed evenly among their team.

www.gofundme.com/f/tip-tap-room-staff-fund

www.gofundme.com/f/the-parish-cafe-amp-bar-staff-fund

Mei Mei’s Irene Li continues to operate the Unsung Restaurants fund-raiser to support independently owned businesses throughout the Boston area, many of which are neighborhood favorites without strong social media initiatives. When donating, earmark your contribution for a specific restaurant. Featured restaurants include Mattapan’s Café Juice Up, Jamaica Plain’s El Oriental de Cuba, and Somerville’s Tasty Momo.

www.gofundme.com/f/unsungrestaurants

