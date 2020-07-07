Arlington lets businesses expand outdoor use

Arlington is allowing businesses to make increased use of certain outdoor spaces over the next few months in response to COVID-19.

The Select Board voted June 29 to allow restaurants to apply for temporary licenses to offer outdoor dining in designated areas on Medford Street and Broadway. The Park and Recreation Commission voted June 30 to allow businesses to apply for temporary licenses to offer fitness and arts programs on properties the commission oversees. Both types of licenses expire Nov. 1.

Officials said the expanded use of outdoor space will help accommodate social distancing requirements and consumer demand. A recent town survey found that residents support local businesses but have a strong preference for outdoor, low-contact interactions with them.