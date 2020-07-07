Baker vows state will battle coronavirus and EEE this summer

Baker said his administration has long been preparing for a possible outbreak of EEE, or eastern equine encephalitis, a rare but potentially fatal disease that humans contract through mosquito bites, after 12 people were sickened last summer, including six who died.

“Triple-E is very real, and it’s very dangerous,” Baker said during a morning briefing, where he and his team pushed safeguards such as limiting evening activities, wearing mosquito repellent and donning long pants and sleeves outside for protection against EEE.

Governor Charlie Baker and his aides on Tuesday warned people to expect another “active” season of EEE in Massachusetts this summer, while the deadly COVID-19 pandemic also continues to exact a toll on residents.

Advertisement

Outbreaks like that, Baker said, tend to last two or three years, leading experts to forecast another possible spike in cases this summer.

Officials said the state’s EEE preparations including surveillance and spraying of hot-spots, are currently underway. And Baker urged the Legislature to quickly pass a bill his office filed in April that would allow the expansion of EEE prevention efforts statewide.

Tuesday’s briefing came after EEE was found in a mosquito sample collected July 1 from Orange in Franklin County, according to a statement released July 3 by the state Department of Public Health.

On Tuesday, Dr. Monica Bharel, the state’s public health commissioner, told reporters July 1 was “the earliest that EEE has been found in mosquitoes in the last 20 years. Yesterday, we confirmed EEE in a mosquito sample collected on July 5 in the community of Wendell in Franklin County. That increased the risk levels of EEE to moderate in the communities of both Wendell and New Salem.”

On Friday, Bharel said “our state’s first detection of EEE in mosquitoes was also found in Franklin County, and that increased the risk level to moderate in the communities of Orange and Athol. No human or animal cases of EEE have been detected yet this year.”

Advertisement

Bharel stressed that while it’s necessary to take precautions, officials still want the public to safely enjoy the outdoors.

“We’ve all been spending a lot of time indoors related to COVID-19,” Bharel said. “And we want the residents of Massachusetts to go outside and enjoy outdoor time with their families. But just like we asked you take precautions against the other virus that causes COVID, we ask you to take enhanced precautions against EEE so that we can protect ourselves and continue to enjoy the outdoors.”

State energy and environmental affairs Secretary Kathleen A. Theoharides also spoke and reminded horse owners to vaccinate their animals against EEE, which can be fatal to the equines. A EEE vaccine is available for horses but not for humans, she said.

Theoharides said it’s important that “we all remain personally vigilant” against EEE.

Regarding COVID-19, Baker said more than 7,700 tests for the virus were processed Monday, bringing the state tally to around 1.2 million. The seven-day average of positive tests in Massachusetts remains at 1.8 percent, a 94 percent drop from mid-April, Baker said.

Returning to his now-familiar mantra that COVID-19 does “not take a summer vacation,” Baker advised residents to continue wearing face coverings in public when they can’t socially distance, practice social distancing whenever possible, maintain good hygiene, and stay home if they feel sick.

Advertisement

“We continue to make positive progress on reopening, but obviously it’s going to be critically important” to continue taking precautions, Baker said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.