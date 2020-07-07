Body found on bike path along Neponset River in Dorchester; State Police investigating

State Police are investigating after the body of a person was found along a bike path that crosses Granite Avenue near the Dorchester/Milton line which parallels the Neponset River, authorities said.
State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail that the person’s body was found around 6 a.m. and that a death investigation is underway Tuesday.
No further information is currently available. This story will be updated when new information is provided.
