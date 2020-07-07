Box truck rollover on I-495 in Chelmsford injures driver, causes delays

A box truck rolled over on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford Tuesday morning, injuring the driver and causing traffic delays, State Police said.
The truck landed on its side while traveling down the southbound side of I-495, State Police tweeted at 7:34 a.m.
Officials have not released the extent of the driver’s injuries.
The left and center lanes were closed after the incident, State Police said. EMS, state troopers, and officials from the Department of Transportation responded to the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
