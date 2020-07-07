Bystanders form human chain to help pull diver in distress out of water in Maine

“We received several calls about a scuba diver in distress,” Lizanecz said. “The diver was waving his hands in the air trying to get help. We had several 911 calls — people were very concerned.”

York Police Lieutenant John P. Lizanecz said the dramatic rescue effort unfolded before first responders arrived at the scene.

A town employee bravely jumped into the ocean and bystanders formed a human chain to save a diver in distress in the water off Nubble Light in Maine late Monday morning, authorities said.

Ryan Coite, who works for the York Parks and Recreation Department, went into the water and swam out to the diver. People on the rocky shore then formed a human chain to help pull them out of the water, he said.

Advertisement

Coite “actually jumped in, swam to the person and brought him back,” said Lizanecz. “They formed a human a chain to get them both out of the water. It was incredible.”

Lizanecz said that while that diver was being rescued, authorities received a report of a second diver in trouble. That second diver was found soon after and was fine.

“It’s a really rocky area. There the currents go every direction, and people get disoriented,” he said.

One of the bystanders who helped with the rescue was Haverhill resident John Antonelli.

Antonelli said he and his wife were on the rocks at Nubble Light and were getting ready to leave when they noticed that the diver needed help.

“As we got up to go, he kind of yelled out, ‘help!' but we weren’t sure,” said Antonelli.

Antonelli then took off his shirt, handed his wallet and keys to his wife, and was about to jump in the water when Coite stopped him. Coite said only one person should go in the water, and Antonelli should stay on the shore and act as an anchor to help lift Coite and the diver up onto the rocks. “The wet rocks were really slippery,” said Antonelli, who grabbed the man by his scuba gear and pulled him out of the water. “I told him, ‘I’m not gonna let you go,‘” said Antonelli.

Advertisement

Antonelli credits Coite for making the daring rescue and all the people who formed the human chain behind him to support him on the slippery rocks.

“The guy was exhausted and was having trouble breathing,” said Antonelli.

But otherwise the 57-year-old diver was OK.

Police said the diver declined further medical attention and he was released at the scene.

But the situation could have ended differently, were it not for the brave actions of Coite, Antonelli, and the other bystanders.

“Ryan was a former lifeguard, years ago,” Lizanecz said. “He said instincts kicked in to help someone. With the currents and everything, there’s a good likelihood this person would not have made it, had Ryan not dove in.”

The York Parks and Recreation Department posted a story about the rescue on Facebook. “Nice work Ryan Coite!” the Facebook post said. “York is very proud of your heroic action.”

























Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.