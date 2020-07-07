COVID-19 mask policy got on his nerves

At 2:20 p.m. June 21, which was Father’s Day, Hingham police were called to the Scarlet Oak Tavern on Main Street after a man refused to wear a mask inside the restaurant and “then got very angry and verbal with the staff,” according to the log entry. Upset about the restaurant’s mask policy, the man then left and took off in a red convertible toward Queen Anne’s Corner. Police spoke to the staff, who said they would call police again if he came back.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

ANOTHER UNHAPPY CUSTOMER

At 6:24 p.m. April 10, Bridgewater police received a report from an employee at Marylou’s coffee shop who said a man came in and asked to use the restroom, and when he was told he could not use it, he wasn’t happy about it. According to a tweet by police, he then began using his cellphone to record inside the shop and indicated that “he was going to express his discontent on Facebook.”

A FAMILY DIVIDED

At 6:42 p.m. April 11, Bridgewater police received a report from a woman who said her 36-year-old son had been missing since December. She said he blocked her number but she still had access to his cellphone bill and banking accounts, and she could see that he was still actively using both. According to a tweet by police, it was determined that the man was “avoiding his family” but not actually missing.

MYSTERY SOLVED

On April 28, Saugus police received a call from someone who found some bones behind Stop and Shop. Officer Daniela Salinas and Sergeant Michael Richards were dispatched to the scene and took possession of the bones. The medical examiner’s office later confirmed that the bones were the remains of a white-tailed deer.

MAKING MISCHIEF

On April 24, Newton police were dispatched to Forte Park on California Street to investigate a disturbance at a building owned by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. The people who reported the issue told police there was someone inside the building, and they didn’t know who it was, “but they heard a screaming noise and they were concerned for their safety,” according to police. Officers walked over to the building, noticed a door handle was bent and damaged, and could hear people inside. They also smelled “a strong odor of freshly burnt marijuana.” Police yelled several times for them to open the door and get out, and officers eventually gained entrance through the damaged door and coaxed nine individuals out of the building. One of them, a 28-year-old Newton man, was arrested on a warrant and charged with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor. The others, who ranged in age from 14 to 21, were to be summonsed to court on charges of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and trespassing, according to police.

THIRSTY OPOSSUM

On June 19, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources posted a video on Facebook of a opossum in a cage drinking water. Officials wrote that the opossum was found by two Massachusetts Environmental Police officers at a home by the Tempest Knob boat ramp and they called for a Wareham Department of Natural Resources officer to assist them with the animal. “Originally the opossum wasn’t doing well and was disoriented,” the post said. “Officers gave the opossum some high-quality Poland Spring Natural Spring Water . . . and after a few minutes this little gal was back to the business of being nature’s clean-up crew.” Along with the video, officials also posted some facts about opossums. “Did you know opossums rarely contract rabies due to their low body temperatures? They also eat ticks and other small insects as well as deceased animals in the wild,” the post said. “and the question of the night: Do they play dead? Yes, yes they do.”

