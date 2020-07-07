Everett advisory group will focus on racial equity

Everett is creating an advisory group to help promote greater racial equity and inclusion in the community.

The nine-member Everett Diversity and Advisory Board will be an independent group of community members chaired by Bishop Robert G. Brown, senior pastor of the Zion Church Ministries in Everett.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria created the board as part of a wider initiative launched in June to combat racism in the city. As its first task, the group is reviewing the Police Department’s use of force and other policies to provide recommendations on possible reforms.