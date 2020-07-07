Former leader of Boston-based Latin Kings chapter pleads guilty to racketeering charges

The defendant, 29-year-old Wilson Peguero, also known as “King Dubb,” pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy, prosecutors said. Sentencing is set for Oct. 20.

The former head of a Boston-based chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation, also known as the Latin Kings, on Tuesday saw his power diminished when he pleaded guilty in a RICO case targeting the crew, according to prosecutors and court filings.

When he was arrested and charged in December 2019, prosecutors said, Peguero was the leader of the Devon Street Kings chapter of the broader Latin Kings criminal organization. Peguero is one of 62 Latin Kings leaders, members and associates who were indicted in December as part of a crackdown on the group. He is the second defendant to plead guilty in the case.

In a statement Tuesday, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office described the Latin Kings as “a violent criminal enterprise comprised of thousands of members across the United States. The Latin Kings adhere to a national manifesto, employ an internal judiciary and use a sophisticated system of communication to maintain the hierarchy of the organization.”

Advertisement

As alleged in court documents, prosecutors said, the gang uses “drug distribution to generate revenue, and engages in violence against witnesses and rival gangs to further its influence and to protect its turf.”

And Peguero, who allegedly served as an “Inca,” or leader, of the roughly 12-person Devon Street Kings chapter, wasn’t shy about touting his status in Boston’s underworld, according to the statement.

“As described in the court documents, Peguero produced various music videos touting his allegiance to the Latin Kings, distribution of controlled substances, and threats against rival gang members,” the statement said. “During the investigation, various meetings were covertly recorded in which Peguero and members of the Devon Street Kings discussed the business of the racketeering enterprise. Internally, Peguero was present during meetings where members were beaten and violence against rival gangs was discussed and decided upon.”

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.