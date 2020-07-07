Here comes the humidity

When tropical air arrives in the region, it is often accompanied very warm or even hot conditions, but it also brings the chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The air becomes soupy and downpours can follow.

I’ll bet if we took a poll about humidity, the majority of you that would say that’s the part of summer you wish weren’t so prominent around here. Some summers are more humid than others and we are about to go into a very humid pattern that will last for many days.

The outlook heading into this weekend is in stark contrast to the dry weather we had from mid-May through much of June. The drought monitor even indicated moderate drought across parts of the area.

Advertisement

Today we find a frontal system which divides the extra-humid steam bath over the Mid-Atlantic from the relatively comfortable air here in New England.

Low pressure over southern New Jersey Friday night could bring heavy rain to New England Saturday. WeatherBell

Tomorrow into Friday are all relatively similar days; afternoon highs will be mostly in the 80s with perhaps a 90-degree reading or two on Thursday. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible, some of which could be heavy. Although these are in the forecast, most of the week leading into Friday will remain dry dry.

I think the forecast challenge arrives later Friday and into Saturday, as a weather system now over the interior South moves to the Carolina coast and then up the Atlantic coastline. Because the system has tropical characteristics it’s not a true nor’easter but is somewhat like one. Just like in the winter, the track of this will determine how much precipitation — in this case, rain — we receive. These types of summer storms can bring an awful lot of rain in a relatively short time. Indeed, several hours of Saturday could be a complete wash .

Behind this system, it’s not going to turn comfortably dry. As a matter of fact, the high dew points are going to last into next week with unseasonably warm conditions.

Advertisement

A final thought about the potential for the upcoming rain: The previous two summers prior to this one had adequate moisture throughout the entire season. Late this spring and into the end of June it was starting to look like we might have a drought problem and some indicators even noted moderate drought.

As the weekend system unfolds and has the potential to produce a lot of rain, all this drought-watching may become obsolete. It’s an exciting challenge to track and predict this summer humidity.