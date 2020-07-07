Man arrested on firearm charges in Dorchester; two guns recovered in separate incident

While on patrol, officers spotted a silver Honda Accord that matched the description of a vehicle that police believed was seen at the shots fired incident, officials said.

At about 2:20 a.m., officers were patrolling Columbia Road and Powellton Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the area several minutes earlier, police said.

A man was arrested after police allegedly found a loaded firearm inside a sock in his car while they were responding to a report of shots fired in Dorchester early Tuesday, the third firearm recovered by police in Dorchester since Sunday evening, Boston Police said in a statement.

The officers followed the Honda after it exited Wayne Street onto Blue Hill Avenue. The vehicle stopped on Columbia Road and Powellton Street, at which point officers approached the vehicle and saw that it had tinted windows, police said.

Police asked the driver, Jakeem Hanson-Stirrup, 26, of Dorchester, to roll down his windows, officials said. When Hanson-Stirrup refused to do so, officers told him that his Honda matched the description of a vehicle that was involved in the shots fired incident, according to police.

Officers asked Hanson-Stirrup for his license, and said they saw the license clearly displayed through a plastic compartment on his wallet when he pulled it out.

“The operator quickly placed the wallet on his lap and proceeded to manipulate his cell phone, in an effort believed to stall the interaction with officers,” police said in the statement. “Due to the suspect’s behavior and the circumstances of the traffic stop, the operator was removed from the vehicle.”

The officers and a Boston Police K-9 Unit allegedly found a Raven MP25 firearm loaded with five rounds of ammunition inside a sock that was underneath a cup holder panel in the Honda, police said.

Hanson-Stirrup was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Police said they also recovered a loaded .40 caliber Sig Sauer P239 handgun inside a trash barrel next to a residence on Elmer Road at 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

Another firearm, this time a discarded 9mm Taurus PT111 G-2 handgun, was found in the area of 100 Beaumont St. at 7:18 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Both guns were turned over to the Boston Police Firearms Analysis Unit for processing.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.