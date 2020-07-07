Man killed in motorcycle crash in Wrentham

A man in his 70s from Norwood died Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Wrentham, officials said.

The crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Street and Cherry Street, David Traub, a spokesperson for the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a brief phone interview.

The crash involved a 2005 Mercedes driven by a Wrentham resident and a Harley Davidson driven by the victim, Traub said.