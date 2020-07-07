Man killed in motorcycle crash in Wrentham

A man in his 70s from Norwood died Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Wrentham, officials said.
The crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Street and Cherry Street, David Traub, a spokesperson for the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a brief phone interview.
The crash involved a 2005 Mercedes driven by a Wrentham resident and a Harley Davidson driven by the victim, Traub said.
The victim has not yet been identified, he said.
The crash remains under investigation by Wrentham police and the State Police accident reconstruction team, he said.