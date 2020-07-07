Mayor Walsh, Police Commissioner Gross condemn recent violence in Boston

His words were echoed by Gross, who told reporters the city had experienced a “very trying week” that included five fatal shootings and two fatal stabbings. He commended the public for providing information that helped police quickly make arrests in two cases.

“When you see a 15-year-old boy, or hear a 15-year-old boy lose his life, it hits home even harder how senseless these acts of violence truly are,” Walsh said during a briefing outside City Hall.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Boston police Commissioner William G. Gross on Tuesday condemned the city’s recent wave of violence that left seven people dead in the past week, including a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot July 2 in Roxbury.

The community, Gross said, is “saying ‘we’ve had enough.' A community that’s saying, ‘the life of a 15-year-old boy should not be taken at such an early age.' ... This is the type of teamwork that we need going forward.”

Walsh said his administration won’t grow complacent in the face of spikes in violence.

“Violence will never be accepted as normal in Boston,” said Walsh, who touted the city’s summer jobs program for local youth and other outreach initiatives.

Authorities have identified the 15-year-old boy killed on July 2 as Xhavier Rico, of Dorchester. Rico was shot on Mount Pleasant Avenue that night around 10 p.m. One of three people shot, he died after he was taken to a local hospital.

