Mother of 15-year-old boy mourns son’s loss, one of seven killed in Boston since June 30

The teenager was shot along with the two men — both of whom survived their wounds — around 10 p.m. Thursday on Mt. Pleasant Avenue in Roxbury. Boston police, who responded to investigate whether the noise in the neighborhood was gunfire or fireworks, found him. He was rushed to a Boston hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“He was a good kid,‘' Rico said in a telephone interview Tuesday as she prepared for her son’s funeral services. “He was an amazing brother. He was like a father to his siblings. He always took care of them with me. They idolized their brother.”

Toni Rico has only memories now of her oldest child, 15-year-old Xhavier Rico, who was fatally wounded when a gunman opened fire as the teenager was standing on a Roxbury street with two adult men, waiting for his Lyft to take him to his Dorchester home.

Advertisement

The two men, one of whom is a man in his late 30s who was a godfather to one of Xhavier’s siblings and the other a family acquaintance in his 20s, later self-admitted to a Boston hospital for treatment of wounds that were not life-threatening, according to Toni Rico and authorities.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said Tuesday the investigation into Xhavier Rico’s murder is ongoing, and no arrests have yet been made. Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 617-343-4470; or to provide an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

The fatal shooting of the teenager was one of seven homicides committed in Boston since June 30. Police on Monday identified two more of the victims.

- Shonn Bailey, 50, of Boston was fatally stabbed during a fight on Theodore Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Bailey self-admitted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, police said. No arrests have been made.

Advertisement

- About a half-hour later that same night, police responded to 205 Adams St. in Dorchester, where they found man with a stab wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has since been identified as 36-year-old Onell Colon of Dorchester. No arrests have been made.

- Felicity Coleman was watching fireworks on a Dorchester street early Sunday when she was killed during a fight she wasn’t involved in. The man accused of killing her, 22-year-old Kristian Maraj, had gotten into an argument with someone else and shot into a crowd of people, hitting Coleman, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office.

Maraj has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Dorchester Municipal Court and is currently being held without bail, officials said.

Toni Rico said her son had attended TechBoston Academy in Boston since 6th grade. He had a love for science, forensics, and spy gadgets that he would use around the home and with friends. He also loved sports and played baseball and football with youth leagues in the city.

“He was amazing at science,‘' she said. “He built an electric car when he was 7 years old. He put on all the tires and the wires” from a kit.

She added: “He could build. Anything you can get from Ikea, he could build it. He was a natural.”

Rico said she did not know why her son ended up as a murder victim while visiting a neighborhood where they once lived, and where they still had friends and acquaintances. “My son was murdered,‘' she said. “Why? Why? Why?”

Advertisement





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.