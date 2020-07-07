New England Aquarium to reopen on July 16 with safety measures

There’ll be “enhanced cleaning efforts” throughout the facility with a focus on high-traffic areas, the statement said, along with contactless entry and one-way guest flow, and the photo station and cafe will remain closed for now.

In a statement, the aquarium said there will be timed and contactless ticket entry, mandatory face coverings for everyone over the age of 5, and occupancy initially capped at any given time at 15 percent capacity, or around 240 visitors plus staff.

The New England Aquarium will reopen to visitors on July 16 with increased hygiene protocols, social distancing measures, and a number of other safeguards amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic , the organization said Tuesday.

And those aren’t the only aspects of the guest experience that’ll look a little different.

Take, for example, the Shark and Ray Touch Tank, which for now will be a “view-only experience,” according to the statement. Plus the Edge of the Sea Touch Tank and Science of Sharks exhibits will be shuttered and live performances suspended for the time being, the aquarium said, adding that its Simons Theatre will stay closed initially.

Tickets are available online or by calling the aquarium weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled that the Commonwealth and the City of Boston have deemed it safe for us to welcome back the public to our institution, and we are grateful for their leadership and guidance,” said Vikki N. Spruill, president and chief executive of the aquarium, in the statement. “These have been a challenging few months for so many, and we have missed our visitors. During our reopening, we are focused on providing a responsible, safe and fun experience for all.”

Spruill continued, “We have spent a great deal of time on our reopening strategy to ensure we are creating a safe environment to fulfill our mission and an experience that people will love being a part of.”

The aquarium, located on the Boston Harbor waterfront, “is a catalyst for global change through public engagement, commitment to marine animal conservation, leadership in education, innovative scientific research, and effective advocacy for vital and vibrant oceans,” its website says.





