Person dies in Pittsfield house blaze; 25th fire death in Mass. this year

A person died from injuries sustained during a Pittsfield house fire Monday night, marking the 25th fire death in Massachusetts this year, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

The fire broke out at 73 Chickering St. around 10:15 p.m., said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office.

An adult resident was rescued from the burning home, but later died at a hospital, Mieth said.