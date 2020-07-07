Replacement of Cape Cod bridges moves forward with federal-state deal

The agreement effectively lays out the process for a project that cleared a significant hurdle several months ago when the Army Corps determined that the aging bridges should be replaced , not fixed.

The deal would put the state in charge of the reconstruction of the two signature Cape Cod Canal crossings and transfer ownership from the US Army Corps of Engineers to the state Department of Transportation once the work is complete, under terms of an agreement signed Tuesday.

The state and federal governments took an important step forward in the lengthy process to replacement the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, with Massachusetts assuming control of the $1 billion-plus construction project, officials said Tuesday.

“At least people agree something needs to be done,” said Wendy Northcross, chief executive of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce and a longtime proponent of a full-scale replacement.

However two of the most key decisions have yet to be reached: When will construction start, and where will the money come from? Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said the next step is to begin a public input process to develop plans for the bridges such as designs and locations.

Though the new bridges would cost more than $1 billion, the Army Corps decided that was preferable to a massive rehabilitation project of the aging structures, which would cost hundreds of millions of dollars and require significant periods of road closures.

The Army Corps has recommended the new bridges should be two through-lanes in each direction, plus a third “auxiliary lane” for slowing, accelerating, and merging on either side of the bridges. The lanes would be wider than the current bridges’, and there would also be much-improved bike and pedestrian paths compared to the forbidding stretch of narrow sidewalks today.

The two bridges would be built alongside the existing structures, which would stay in service until the new ones open.

“Local city and town leaders, community officials, residents, business owners, and visitors can now ... imagine a day when two new bridges will be in place over the canal, built to modern-day standards,” Governor Charlie Baker said at a virtual event finalizing the agreement Tuesday, also attended by US senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey.

While the state will now lead construction of the replacements, the funding for the project would still come from the federal government. The Army Corps and the Baker administration committed to working together to identify a source.

“A vision without funding is a hallucination,” said Markey, who made a “promise” to secure money for the project through the Senate.

Congressman Bill Keating, a Bourne Democrat, said an infrastructure bill passed by the House of Representatives last week includes possible grant money for the project. Keating suggested having the state own the bridge should be helpful in winning federal funding because the US government won’t be on the hook for the long-term costs of operating and maintaining them. The agreement does note, however, that the ownership transfer would require a change in legislation.

There may also be benefits to the state taking the lead on construction, Keating said. For one, the state is more experienced than the Army Corps at building bridges. And the new arrangement will allow the state to integrate the bridge replacements with the separate but related project of improving the roadways approaching and surrounding the bridges.

“It’s more efficient, less expensive, and quicker than it would be dealing with it jointly,” he said. “It became clear in our meetings that this was the only logical way to approach it. You couldn’t have two major projects hoping to link up a little bit.”

The roadways project includes major changes to the rotaries on either side of the Bourne Bridge, an expansion of Route 6 between the Sagamore Bridge and Exit 2, the creation of a new park-and-ride for bus commuters, and other work that would stretch into the local streets in Sandwich.

This work would be paid for by the state and would cost another $400 million or so; the Massachusetts House of Representatives has passed legislation that would allow the state to borrow $350 million for the job, though the Senate has not yet taken up the transportation finance package.

