Revere to provide rental assistance amid pandemic

Revere has launched a new initiative to help residents unable to make their rent payments due to COVID-19.

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced recently that the city is dedicating $1 million in federal funding the city received through the CARES Act to provide rental assistance to income-eligible households facing eviction or homelessness because they cannot pay their rent due to the pandemic.

Massachusetts has a statewide moratorium on evictions, but it is set to expire in August.