Revere to provide rental assistance amid pandemic

Revere has launched a new initiative to help residents unable to make their rent payments due to COVID-19.
Mayor Brian Arrigo announced recently that the city is dedicating $1 million in federal funding the city received through the CARES Act to provide rental assistance to income-eligible households facing eviction or homelessness because they cannot pay their rent due to the pandemic.
Massachusetts has a statewide moratorium on evictions, but it is set to expire in August.
”We want to provide some relief to our residents who have found themselves without an income or a safety net,” Arrigo said in a statement.
The nonprofit Metro Housing Boston is administering the distribution of funds for the city. Eligible households that apply by Wednesday, July 15, will be entered into a lottery. Those selected will receive up to $1,000 per month or a maximum of $4,000, based on their rent and other sources of income.
For more information, go to revere.org/rentalassistance.
