Rhode Island lawmakers still have a long to-do list in July

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

It’s an election year, so the State House is the last place where members of the General Assembly want to be in July.

We still don’t have a clue what the state budget for the fiscal year that started six days ago will look like, but some lawmakers are scheduled to return to Smith Hill today for committee hearings on several other high-profile issues this week.

The full House and Senate are expected to reconvene next week, although state leaders are still waiting to learn if the next federal stimulus package will include aid for state and local governments. Congress is expected to make that decision later this month or early in August.

Here’s what you can expect from Rhode Island lawmakers this week.

Removing “plantations” from the state’s name

The House Judiciary Committee meets at 4:30 p.m. today to discuss a resolution to ask voters to decide whether Rhode Island should have “plantations” removed from its official name. The Senate has already approved the resolution, and it appears likely to sail through the House as well. Governor Gina Raimondo supports putting the question on the ballot.

Voting

It’s unclear whether all Rhode Island voters will be sent mail ballot applications for the primary and general election the way they were for the presidential preference primary last month, but there’s another absentee ballot-related bill that will be discussed this week. The House Judiciary Committee (today) and the Senate Judiciary Committee (on Thursday) will take up legislation that would require anyone voting by emergency ballot in the 12 days prior to an election day to sign an electronic pollbook giving a reason why they cannot get to the polls. Their ballots would be immediately inserted into a voting machine, but results wouldn’t be tabulated until election day.

Nursing homes

The coronavirus has been especially cruel to nursing home residents, and the House Finance Committee on Wednesday is scheduled to discuss legislation designed to raise standards for staff in those facilities. My colleague Amanda Milkovits wrote an important story on this topic a few weeks ago.

Unknowns

The House and Senate Finance Committees are scheduled to discuss various parts of the 2020-21 state budget this week, but everyone is still in a holding pattern until Congress provides more clarity. It’s also unclear what will happen with state Representative Anastasia Williams’ legislation to overhaul the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR), as no committee hearing has been scheduled.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Of course the Foxy Lady strip club got a federal coronavirus relief loan.

⚓ Rhode Island isn’t the only place where ice cream shops are dealing with an influx of cranky – and downright rude – customers.

⚓ If there is a perfect season for walking labyrinths in New England, this would likely be it. And a new book says the Sacred Labyrinth at Turning Point on Block Island stands out.

⚓ An East Providence woman who has been a front-line caregiver in the COVID crisis suffered a serious hand injury Saturday when the all-terrain vehicle she was riding in rolled over in northern New Hampshire.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Sports: There’s no guarantee that we’ll see Major League Baseball this year.

⚓ Opinion: The Globe’s editorial board cheers the US Supreme Court’s ruling Monday that states can require members of the Electoral College to vote for the candidates preferred by the voters of that state, but argues that it’s time for the winner of the national popular vote to be the president.

⚓ Colleges: Only about 40 percent of Harvard’s undergraduates will return to campus in the fall.

⚓ Ugh: The coronavirus is ruining everything. Spouses are being left, retirements pushed up, friends dropped. People are moving to rural spots and strengthening their faith, and those fortunate enough to have a choice are saying “no” to commuting.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ The Providence Board of Park Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. to discuss the future of the Columbus statue.

⚓ Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee and a group of small business owners will hold a 10 a.m. press conference in Providence to call on the state to use some of its coronavirus stimulus funding to help struggling small businesses.

⚓ If you have little ones, Meeting Street School will begin holding kindergarten prep activities beginning today, and continuing every Tuesday through Aug. 11.

⚓ It’s not quite defunding the police, but the Providence City Council Finance Committee will discuss the potential implementation and funding of a social services unit within public safety at a 5 p.m. meeting.

Do you ️♥ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.