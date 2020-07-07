Going to a wake? Get ready for curbside condolences via video

At Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home in Greenville, cars can roll up to the front entrance, where a large-screen monitor, camera, and microphone rest on a solar-powered cart with wheels. Another two-way video monitor is set up inside the funeral home where the receiving line would normally be.

But now, a Rhode Island funeral home is offering drive-through wakes — using two-way video to let family members and friends extend curbside condolences during calling hours.

GREENVILLE, R.I. — We’ve all used drive-throughs for fast food and banking. During the pandemic, many of us have grown accustomed to curbside pickups for everything from library books to beer.

This way, visitors can stay in their vehicles while offering condolences to mourning relatives who are inside.

Thomas Winfield sat in his car outside his funeral home at the two-way video monitor that enables visitors to communicate with grieving family members inside. Lane Turner/Globe Staff





The video screen inside the funeral home. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

At this stage of the state’s plan for reopening the economy, the Department of Health has told funeral home directors to allow no more than 25 people in the room containing the casket or urn during wakes and calling hours.

So this technology allows families to adhere to public health guidelines while having some semblance of the traditional calling hours that often accompany funeral services.

“I don’t know when we are going to go back to normal,” said Thomas Winfield, president of Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home. “This is an option. Maybe this is the new normal.”

Charlene Winfield Capuano, the funeral home’s vice president and Winfield’s sister, said families have been unable to hold calling hours since the pandemic began, thereby eliminating a chance for relatives, friends, and co-workers to share memories and help mourning family members deal with their loss.

“Your first instinct when you hear Joe Smith died is: ‘OK, I’ve got to go to the calling hours,’ " she said. “Nobody can do that now.”

But drive-through calling hours provide a way for people to interact with grieving families, paying their respects while remaining socially distant and avoiding potential exposure to the coronavirus, she said.

Allan R. Bellows II, president-elect of the Rhode Island Funeral Directors Association, said he has not heard of any other funeral homes in Rhode Island using two-way video for drive-through calling hours.

“I commend [Winfield] for coming up with a pretty unique solution. If it works for his clientele, I tip my hat,” Bellows said. “It’s a good example of thinking outside the box that a lot of small businesses — not just the funeral industry — have had to do.”

Bellows, vice president of Bellows Funeral Chapel in Lincoln, said his funeral home arranged for one family to sit outside in a portico while mourners drove up to offer their condolences from their cars. And he said some funeral homes, including his, have begun livestreaming funeral services so people can watch from home.

“Unfortunately, you can’t have everyone all at once in the building the way you used to,” Bellows said. But, he said, “It’s important to have people offer condolences. It promotes a lot of healthy grieving.”

Winfield, a former state representative, said he heard about the drive-through calling hours idea from Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home in Ballston Lake, N.Y. He said his funeral home has not held any drive-through hours yet, but the service is now available.

His sister said the pandemic has been difficult for grieving families who, in some cases, have been unable to visit loved ones in the hospital because of COVID-19, and are then denied the comfort of having groups of friends and family come together to cry, hug, and hold each other.

“I don’t feel like I’m doing my job,” she said. “I am doing a job, but I’m not really being a funeral director. I don’t feel like I am comforting anybody.”

“Our business model is to bring people together — to say, hey, bring everybody in,” Winfield said. “We have had to turn it around to say: ‘You can’t come, you can’t touch each other, you can’t hug.' ”

They see drive-through as a way to bring back a bit of that connection.

“I think this brings some normalcy back for a calling hours process,” Winfield said.

When the pandemic hit, the funeral home became very busy with coronavirus-related deaths. “April was the worst month,” Winfield said. “Our numbers were through the roof.”

Winfield Capuano estimated they were handling up to 75 percent more funerals than usual. One night, they picked up four bodies from one nursing home, all connected to COVID-19.

Winfield said social distancing can be tough on families. He recalled taking one family to the national veterans cemetery on Cape Cod, where the family was asked to remain on the street while the burial took place at a distance. “We were standing on the road in a driving rainstorm,” he recalled. “It was bad.”

Winfield Capuano said the funeral home began livestreaming services, and that has been well received.

Their first livestream was for a community of nuns, who gathered in their chapel to watch the funeral for the sister of one of the sisters, she said. At that time, the capacity limit for funeral homes was 10, so they would not have been able to see the service if not for the livestream video, she said.

But other challenges await.

Winfield Capuano said one family has a relative who was planning to travel from Florida to Rhode Island for a funeral, but given new restrictions, that relative might have to remain in Florida and watch the service via livestream.

On June 29, Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced that visitors coming from states with a 5 percent positivity rate — which now includes Florida — will have to either quarantine for 14 days or receive a negative test result within three days of arrival.

In guidance for funeral directors, the Department of Health says that if an out-of-state visitor attends a funeral and immediately returns to their home state, they don’t have to self-quarantine. But if an out-of-state visitor intends to stay in Rhode Island for any length of time beyond the funeral and they’re from a state with a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5 percent or greater, they will either have to self-quarantine for 14 days in Rhode Island or produce proof of a negative test within 72 hours before their arrival.

In its guidance for Phase 3 of reopening the state economy, the Department of Health also specifies that any visitors at a wake must remain six feet apart while wearing cloth face coverings. And funeral homes should provide alcohol-based hand sanitizer and discourage families and friends from sending flowers because the virus can live on surfaces, including flowers and plants.

Winfield said drive-through calling hours are designed to follow all state guidelines while expanding the number of people who can come to offer condolences.

So would people receive prayer cards at drive-through calling hours?

“It’s whatever the family wants,” Winfield said. “We would have to hand them cards with plastic gloves on.”

Winfield Capuano said the funeral home has stopped using guest books, for the most part, but some families request them. At a recent funeral, she set out 50 pens, so everyone could use a different pen and keep it, but she ended up coming home with 49 pens because everyone used the same one, she said.

So, it’s going to take time to adjust.

Winfield said people have adjusted to getting food, coffee, and books with drive-throughs.

“Add this to the list,” he said of drive-through calling hours. “It’s certainly not perfect. But for some, it will fill a void.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com