Seventh former eBay employee charged in bizarre alleged cyberstalking plot targeting Natick couple

Cooke was charged in a 16-page document, known as information, filed Tuesday in US District Court in Boston with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses, according to legal filings and Lelling’s office.

In a statement, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office identified the seventh suspect charged as Philip Cooke, a 55-year-old resident of San Jose, Calif., and former Santa Clara police captain who at the time of the alleged harassment scheme was serving as a supervisor of security operations at eBay’s European and Asian offices.

A seventh former eBay employee was charged Tuesday in a bizarre alleged campaign of cyberstalking aimed at a Natick couple that ran an online newsletter often critical of the company, authorities said.

Advertisement

Cooke will make his initial court appearance at a later date. His lawyer declined to comment when reached by e-mail Tuesday.

Cooke and six other former eBay employees face charges of participating in the cyberstalking campaign against the Natick couple. Their online postings were followed closely by eBay leadership, who often took issue with the newsletter, Lelling’s office said.

Beginning in August 2019, prosecutors said, the defendants began executing their alleged plot. Among other things, the statement said, several defendants ordered anonymous and disturbing deliveries to the alleged victims’ home, including a preserved fetal pig, a bloody pig Halloween mask, a funeral wreath, a book on surviving the loss of a spouse, and pornography, according to the statement.

Authorities said the porn was addressed to the husband, who was the newsletter’s publisher, but sent to his neighbors’ homes.

Another phase of the campaign, Lelling’s office said, had a social media component, with some defendants allegedly sending “private Twitter messages and public tweets criticizing the newsletter’s content and threatening to visit the victims in Natick.”

Prosecutors identified the other six former eBay employees charged in connection with the alleged harassment as David Harville, 48, of New York City; James Baugh, 45, of San Jose, Calif.; Stephanie Popp, 32, of San Jose, Calif.; Stephanie Stockwell, 26, of Redwood City, Calif.; Veronica Zea, 26, of San Jose, Calif.; and Brian Gilbert, 51, of San Jose, Calif.

Advertisement

Those six defendants made their initial court appearances last month.

The charging documents, prosecutors said, allege that Cooke, Baugh, Gilbert, and Popp planned the Twitter messages “to become increasingly disturbing, culminating with ‘doxing’ the victims (i.e., publishing their home address).”

The group, prosecutors said, intended for Gilbert, a former Santa Clara police captain, to “approach the victims with an offer to help stop the harassment that the defendants were secretly causing, in an effort to promote good will towards eBay, generate more favorable coverage in the newsletter, and identify the individuals behind the anonymous comments.”

A third phase of the illicit campaign, prosecutors said, allegedly involved “covertly surveilling the victims in their home and community. The victims spotted the surveillance, however, and notified the Natick police, who began to investigate.”

In a statement last month, eBay said it launched a “comprehensive investigation” of the matter with outside legal counsel once law enforcement informed them of the alleged harassment in August 2019.

An independent committee formed by eBay’s board of directors found that the company “took these allegations very seriously from the outset. Upon learning of them, eBay moved quickly to investigate thoroughly and take appropriate action,” the company said.

Advertisement

“eBay apologizes to the affected individuals and is sorry that they were subjected to this,” the statement said. “eBay holds its employees to high standards of conduct and ethics and will continue to take appropriate action to ensure these standards are followed.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.