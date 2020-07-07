Worcester man charged with murder following dispute over restaurant bill

A Worcester man already in custody on assault charges is now facing a charge of murder for a fatal shooting that followed a dispute over a restaurant bill, officials said Tuesday.
Leroy Thompson, 25, allegedly shot Joshua Lopez, 24, who was seated in the back seat of a car parked outside of Thompson’s home at 26 Almont Ave. Sunday morning, the Worcester district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Thompson “and occupants of that vehicle had argued over the payment of a restaurant bill before the shooting,” prosecutors said.
Lopez, of Worcester, died Monday afternoon at an area hospital, the statement said.
Advertisement
Thompson was arraigned Monday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and improper storage of a firearm, officials said.
He will be arraigned for the murder charge on Friday, the statement said.
He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing also scheduled for Friday.