Worcester man charged with murder following dispute over restaurant bill

A Worcester man already in custody on assault charges is now facing a charge of murder for a fatal shooting that followed a dispute over a restaurant bill, officials said Tuesday.

Leroy Thompson, 25, allegedly shot Joshua Lopez, 24, who was seated in the back seat of a car parked outside of Thompson’s home at 26 Almont Ave. Sunday morning, the Worcester district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Thompson “and occupants of that vehicle had argued over the payment of a restaurant bill before the shooting,” prosecutors said.