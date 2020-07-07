EPA officially approves Lysol products for use against coronavirus on surfaces

Surface disinfectants that meet EPA criteria to kill the virus are listed on the agency’s List N . None of the 420-plus products, until now, had been tested specifically against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, but EPA says it expects them to kill the virus because they have worked against harder-to-kill viruses or worked to kill another type of human coronavirus similar to SARS-CoV-2.

Now the agency says two Lysol products, Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, have shown they’re effective after being “tested directly” against the virus.

The US Environmental Protection Agency lists hundreds of disinfectant products that it believes can kill the novel coronavirus on surfaces.

“All products on EPA’s List N meet the agency’s criteria for effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2,” the agency said Monday in a statement.

“This week, EPA updated the entries for two products on List N to show they have now been tested directly against SARS-CoV-2,” the EPA said. “These are the first List N products for which the agency has reviewed laboratory testing data and approved label claims against SARS-CoV-2. EPA expects to approve such claims for additional List N products in the coming weeks.”

“When using an EPA-registered disinfectant, follow the label directions for safe, effective use. Make sure to follow the contact time, which is the amount of time the surface should be visibly wet,” the agency said.

“EPA is committed to identifying new tools and providing accurate and up-to-date information to help the American public protect themselves and their families from the novel coronavirus,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in the statement.

“Our investment in research is a part of our relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world,” Ferran Rousaud, marketing director for Lysol, which is manufactured by Reckitt Benckiser, said Monday in a statement.

