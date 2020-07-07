Mass. reports 140 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths

On Tuesday, the state also reported that 7,282 new individuals had been given the molecular coronavirus test, bringing the total of individuals tested to 901,221. The total number of molecular tests administered climbed to 1,144,367. And the state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 295 people, bringing that total to 76,090.

The state also reported zero new probable-case deaths, with the total remaining at 215, and an additional 61 probable cases for a total of 5,539.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts among confirmed cases climbed by 15 to 7,998, state officials announced Tuesday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 140, bringing the total to 104,799, as key metrics the state is using to monitor the reopening remained generally steady.

Several of the key metrics the state is monitoring as it allows businesses to reopen dropped or remained steady, while one ticked upward.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests rose to 1.9 percent as of Monday from 1.8 percent the day before. That metric has hovered between 1.8 percent and 2 percent since June 18. The current number represents a 93 percent drop from mid-April highs.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients dropped to 620 as of Monday, down from 626 the day before, an 83 percent drop since mid-April.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity jumped back up to 5 after declining for several days. Still, it represents a 76 percent decline from April 15.

The three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases dropped to a new low of 14 as of Saturday. That is a 91 percent drop from mid-April.

The new numbers came as MIT on Tuesday joined Harvard and several other schools in announcing its plans for the fall semester. Schools have been scrambling to decide whether or not to welcome students back to campus as the coronavirus spreads unchecked in other parts of the country.

MIT said it will welcome only its senior class back to campus, while the rest of the undergraduate student body is likely to return in the spring at the earliest.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.