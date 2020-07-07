Seniors only will return to MIT in the fall, report says

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology will invite seniors only to return to campus in the fall, the student newspaper The Tech reported ahead of the school’s official announcement on Tuesday.
No other undergraduates will be granted access to the school’s facilities, though students can apply for “special consideration for housing” which will be handled on a case-by-case basis, according to the Tech, which viewed a portion of the fall plan that was inadvertently posted to the school’s website. It has since been taken down.
At least some classes will be held in person beginning on Sept. 8, according to the Tech, but it was unclear how many. A full announcement with more details on financial aid will be released on Tuesday, an MIT spokesperson said.
News of MIT’s plan came as schools around the country scramble to decide whether or not to bring students back to campus in the fall amid a still-raging coronavirus pandemic. The MIT plan comes a day after Harvard said that its classes would be fully remote in the fall, with only 40 percent of students physically returning to campus. Only first-year students and undergraduates specifically invited for academic reasons will be allowed on campus and housed in single-person dorm rooms, Harvard said.
MIT said it was choosing to bring seniors back to campus because “they have the least amount of time” to complete their undergraduate degree requirements, according to the Tech. The seniors who are brought back to campus in the fall are expected to move out during the Thanksgiving break.
Students not brought back in the fall, including first-years, sophomores, and juniors, will likely return to campus in the spring, the Tech reported. Seniors could also return for the spring semester if the coronavirus situation improves.
