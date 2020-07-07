Seniors only will return to MIT in the fall, report says

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology will invite seniors only to return to campus in the fall, the student newspaper The Tech reported ahead of the school’s official announcement on Tuesday.

No other undergraduates will be granted access to the school’s facilities, though students can apply for “special consideration for housing” which will be handled on a case-by-case basis, according to the Tech, which viewed a portion of the fall plan that was inadvertently posted to the school’s website. It has since been taken down.

At least some classes will be held in person beginning on Sept. 8, according to the Tech, but it was unclear how many. A full announcement with more details on financial aid will be released on Tuesday, an MIT spokesperson said.