Northeastern study finds child care has been a challenge for workers during the pandemic

“Our survey of 2,557 working parents from May 10 to June 22 finds 13% of working parents had to quit a job or reduce hours due to lack of #childcare . Parents lost a full day of work on average to address their kids’ needs,” she said in a tweet.

Alicia Sasser Modestino said in a tweet over the weekend that a national survey of parents found a substantial number had to leave their jobs or reduce their hours because of child care issues.

A Northeastern University economics professor says her research indicates that lack of child care during the coronavirus pandemic is a challenge for the country’s workforce.

She said the “ongoing national panel survey” would “include a follow-up to capture how working families adjust to school re-opening in the fall.”

Modestino told The Washington Post she was surprised how much of an effect child care challenges were having on the country’s workforce.

The child-care crunch triggered by the pandemic has rapidly become a crisis for many workers and companies that is hindering the economic recovery, disproportionately harming women, and threatening to leave deep scars for years to come, the Post reported.

A consensus is emerging among top economists and business leaders that getting children back into day cares and schools is critical to getting the economy back to normal. The American Academy of Pediatrics also says it would be better for the children, warning that keeping them out of school in the fall would threaten a degree of “social isolation” for children that could lead to mental and physical harm, the Post reported.

Yet, with the virus weighing on many people’s minds, many school systems are discussing only a partial reopening in the fall or remaining virtual, and up to half of America’s child care centers may shut permanently since they can’t survive financially, industry leaders warn, leaving families with even fewer options.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.





