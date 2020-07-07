Texas records more than 10,000 COVID-19 infections in one day

Novavax Inc. was awarded $1.6 billion in U.S. funding to support large-scale manufacturing of its vaccine candidate while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. got a shot of confidence with a $450 million contract to start amping up output of its experimental antibody therapy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive, escalating the crisis that’s engulfed Latin America’s largest economy. In an interview, the 65-year-old leader said he feels “perfectly well” and is being treated with hydroxychloroquine.

The virus set records across the United States, with Texas’s daily cases, Arizona’s deaths and California’s hospitalizations hitting new highs. New Jersey’s transmission rate rose to the highest in about ten weeks.

Advertisement

Texas infections jump by more than 10,000

New cases in Texas topped 10,000 for the first time, rising by 5%, or 10,028, from Monday to 210,585. That exceeded the seven-day average daily increase of 3.9%. Sixty more people died, a 2.3% increase, versus an average 1.4% rise over the previous seven days. An additional 588 hospitalized with Covid-19 also topped the state’s seven-day average.

In Houston, the state’s largest metropolitan area and home of the most severe outbreak, virus patients continued to rise in area intensive-care units. With the normal supply of ICU beds full, hospitals there are moving into surge capacity, filling another 9% of “Phase 2” beds, according to data reported Tuesday by the Texas Medical Center, which includes more than 20 local hospitals.

The State Fair of Texas, an annual fall event in Dallas that brings as much as a $500 million boost to the region’s economy, was canceled on Tuesday. A poll conducted in the last days of June by the University of Texas at Austin found a continuing sharp divide between how Republicans and Democrats perceive the pandemic, with 76% of Republicans saying efforts to deal with the coronavirus are going well, compared with 84% of Democrats who say it’s going badly.

Advertisement

Positive cases jump in Florida

The percentage of Florida Covid-19 tests coming back positive jumped in the latest report Tuesday, undermining Governor Ron DeSantis’s claim that the crisis is not getting worse.

The new rate of people testing positive for the first time climbed to 16.3% for Monday, from 15% on Sunday. It’s now at the highest on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, which goes back to early April. Florida reported 213,794 cases on Tuesday, up 3.6% from a day earlier. On a rolling seven-day basis, Florida’s new cases reached 61,360, the highest ever. Deaths reached 3,841, an increase of 1.7%.

US cases rise 1.8%

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose 1.8% as compared to the same time yesterday to 2.96 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. That matched the average daily increase over the past week and marked a fourth day in which new cases topped 50,000. Deaths rose 0.6% to 130,813.

California hospitalizations rise

California reported a 3.4% daily jump in virus hospitalizations, to a record 5,989 patients, according to state data. The number of patients in intensive-care units climbed 2% to 1,740.

The state added 6,090 confirmed cases for July 6, less than the 14-day average of 6,648 per day. The rate of positive tests over the past 14 days rose to 6.8% from 6.7% the prior day and about 4.8% two weeks earlier.

San Francisco said it will delay plans to open indoor dining and outdoor bars as planned on July 13. The city’s number of new cases per day per 100,000 people has jumped to 6.1, a sharp rise from 3.5 when reopening began on May 18.

Advertisement

Arizona reports record deaths

Arizona health authorities on Tuesday reported 117 new deaths, a record number that brings the total to 1,927. The previous single-day high was 88 fatalities, reported July 1. There were 3,653 new cases, bringing that total to 105,094, a 3.6% increase that was lower than the prior seven-day average of 4.5%.

New York’s Long Island to enter fourth reopening phase

New York’s Long Island has been cleared to enter the fourth stage of reopening starting Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. The move applies to higher education, “low risk” arts and entertainment activities, media production and professional sports with no fans.

“As states across the country experience a resurgence in cases, we’ve maintained both low hospitalizations and a low rate of positive cases,” Cuomo said.

US starts clock to quit WHO

The Trump administration sent a letter giving the United Nations a one-year notice for the U.S. to quit the World Health Organization, formalizing President Donald Trump’s decision to leave the agency even as the coronavirus rages.

The administration sent the letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, making the U.S. withdrawal official on July 6, 2021, according to Stephane Dujarric, the secretary-general’s spokesman. It’s almost certain that Democratic rival Joe Biden will reverse Trump’s decision if he’s elected in November.

Advertisement

N.J. transmission rate up again

New Jersey’s virus transmission rate rose again to 1.05, the highest in about ten weeks, according to Governor Phil Murphy’s office. The rate was 1.03 on Monday, the first time since mid-March it had a rate where each case is causing at least one other new infection. Weeks ago, the rate was 0.64.

Regeneron antibody gets US support

An experimental antibody therapy from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. received a $450 million contract from the U.S. government to start amping up production. The move may signal a new plan of attack for the Trump Administration to concentrate on so-called “neutralizing” antibodies that are tailored to mimic immune responses to the virus.

Other companies racing to come up with antibody treatments include AstraZeneca Plc and Vir Biotechnology Inc. in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Gene may boost male risk

In the latest peek into the genetics of Covid-19, testing giant Ancestry.com LLC has identified a DNA region that may explain why the virus appears to impact men more than women. The region was associated with 44% higher odds of Covid-19 susceptibility in males. Women with the same DNA difference didn’t show any increased risk of infection.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for Covid-19 in an escalation of the health crisis that has engulfed Latin America’s largest economy. “I’m perfectly well,” the 65-year-old Bolsonaro told CNN Brasil in a live interview, after announcing the result of his test.

Advertisement

Brazil is a global hotspot for the virus, trailing only the U.S. with more than 65,000 confirmed deaths and over 1.62 million total cases.

NY adds to quarantine list

New York added Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma to its quarantine list. The state reported 588 new cases on Tuesday. The 0.1% increase was below the 0.2% average increase in the previous seven days and in line with Monday’s figures.

US home prices seen falling

U.S. home prices will fall about 6.6% during the 12 months through May 2021, the first annual annual decline since 2012, as the economic impact of the pandemic deepens, according to a report Tuesday by CoreLogic Inc.

U.K.‘s Johnson Refuses to Apologize for Care Home Blame (7:32 a.m. NY)

Boris Johnson’s spokesman refused to apologize after the prime minister appeared to blame care homes over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, sparking a furious reaction.

“Too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have, but we’re learning lessons the whole time,” Johnson said on a visit to Yorkshire on Monday.

Regeneron gets $450 million for treatment

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was awarded a $450 million U.S. government contract to manufacture and supply REGN-COV2, an investigational double antibody cocktail for the prevention of coronavirus infections.

Italy Works on Measures for Non-EU Arrivals (6:14 a.m. NY)

Italy will work on new measures to protect against arrivals from outside the European Union. The country imposed a one-week suspension on flights from Bangladesh after a high number of Covid-19 positive passengers were found in a flight that arrived in Rome on Monday, Italy’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

Novavax gets $1.6 Billion US vaccine funding

Novavax was awarded $1.6 billion from Operation Warp Speed to support large-scale manufacturing of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373.

The funds will allow the company to conduct advanced human studies and establish manufacturing to deliver 100 million doses as soon as late 2020, Novavax said in a statement. A final-stage study of its vaccine candidate is planned for as early as this fall, with as many as 30,000 subjects. The company’s shares rose 33% in pre market trading.