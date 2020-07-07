Eduardo Rodriguez among four Red Sox to test positive for COVID-19

Eduardo Rodriguez, who was to be the Opening Day starter for the Red Sox, has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday.
The lefthander is home in Florida and feeling better, Roenicke said. But it’s increasingly unlikely he will be ready to face the Baltimore Orioles on July 24 at Fenway Park.
Per protocols for major league players, Rodriguez would have to test negative twice before rejoining the team.
“He’s feeling better but not 100 percent,” Roenicke said.
The Red Sox are now preparing righthander Nate Eovaldi to start the first game.
Third base prospect Bobby Dalbec also tested positive but is asymptomatic. Lefthanded relievers Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor also have tested positive.
Advertisement
Rodriguez did not report to the resumption of spring training last week after telling the Sox he had contact with a person who had COVID-19 symptoms.
Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.