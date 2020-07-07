Eduardo Rodriguez among four Red Sox to test positive for COVID-19

Eduardo Rodriguez, who was to be the Opening Day starter for the Red Sox, has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday.

The lefthander is home in Florida and feeling better, Roenicke said. But it’s increasingly unlikely he will be ready to face the Baltimore Orioles on July 24 at Fenway Park.

Per protocols for major league players, Rodriguez would have to test negative twice before rejoining the team.