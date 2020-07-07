MLS is Back tournament is getting off to a rough start

MLS’s efforts to restart a season amid a pandemic experienced another setback Tuesday when Nashville SC’s first match was postponed because of a team outbreak and the league said it would ‘‘continue to evaluate'' the expansion squad’s participation in the troubled summer tournament.

Coach Luchi Gonzalez and his FC Dallas squad will not participate in the MLS is Back tournament after 10 players and one coach tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nashville’s problems came a day after FC Dallas was forced out of the MLS is Back tournament because 10 players and one staff member had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The month-long competition is scheduled to start Wednesday night at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, with Orlando City playing Inter Miami. Nashville was scheduled to play the late-night match against the Chicago Fire. No new date was announced.

D.C. United’s scheduled opener Friday night was moved to 9 a.m. Sunday because its opponent, Toronto FC, was twice-delayed in traveling to Florida due to testing issues at home.

Five Nashville players have tested positive since arriving in Florida, and four others are undergoing further testing after inconclusive results, the league said.

One player from a third club, reportedly the Columbus Crew, also was positive among almost 600 players tested as of Sunday, the league said. (Several players who tested positive the past few months in their home markets have recovered.)

On Tuesday, four Vancouver players opted out of the tournament, citing the coronavirus.

‘‘It is a little bit worrisome,‘' said Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya, who in the buildup to the tournament was outspoken in his concerns about MLS resuming this summer. ‘‘You can sense some anxiety.‘'

Those with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are treated in an isolated area of the Swan and Dolphin Hotel, which is housing more than 1,000 players, staff members, and league officials.

‘‘In the back of everyone’s head, as human beings, there is a little bit of concern,‘' said Philadelphia coach Jim Curtin, whose team is scheduled to play Nashville next week. ‘‘The league has followed every safety protocol possible and made us as safe as possible. They are doing everything they can to get this tournament underway.‘'

On Monday, MLS commissioner Don Garber told The Associated Press, ‘‘If there is a situation at any time that I believe that the protocols aren’t working, and the health and safety of our players is at risk, then I will make the decision to shut down the tournament.‘'

The hotel is off-limits to the general public, a so-called ‘'bubble'' designed to prevent illness. It’s unclear whether the illnesses dodged detection before the teams left their home markets, were in an incubation period or were contracted in Florida, which has seen a major spike in cases the past two weeks.

‘‘Florida blowing up because Florida is going to Florida,‘' said Bedoya, who is from South Florida. He said he believes the current cases were contracted before traveling. ‘‘Once you get a transmission in the bubble, I think that is a real cause for concern. Hopefully we don’t get to that point.‘'

All teams flew charters to Orlando. Spectators are not allowed to attend the tournament.

At the league hotel, security checkpoints dot the access roads and signs instruct pedestrians not to proceed onto the grounds. Buses carry players to workouts three miles away, rumbling under the Disney gondola and past exits to the theme parks, which will partially reopen this weekend.

Teams have their own areas in the hotel, including meeting rooms, but players cross paths in common areas. Everyone is required to wear a mask outside their room. MLS and Disney have declined requests to detail how hotel workers are screened and tested.

MLS’s measures - extensive testing both in home markets before the teams arrived and additional testing during their stay - have not proved perfect.

‘'The biggest issue by far is getting teams safely into the bubble,‘' said a person close to the league, who was not authorized to speak on the situation. ‘'The incubation period makes that tough. The protocol here is strong. The one thing that is clear is that training [in home markets] isn’t safe.‘'













Los Angeles FC was among the last to arrive. Its star forward, 2019 league MVP Carlos Vela, opted out of the tournament because his wife is pregnant. Before traveling, the team kept a close eye on what was happening in Florida.

‘‘Of course, we are concerned,‘' LAFC coach Bob Bradley said. ‘‘There are big challenges to this type of a situation in a bubble.‘'

Asked whether he was for or against the tournament taking place, Bradley said, ‘'The way it was laid out, there wasn’t much to choose from. I am not sure I agree with that. . . . We’re excited to play games. Yes, there are concerns.‘'

The fear of illness is weighing on some players, Curtin said. ‘'The mental side of the game is huge. Players have things on their mind, for sure.‘'

Each team will play three first-round matches, which will count toward the regular season, which was suspended in March after two weekends. The knockout matches, culminating Aug. 11, will not count toward the regular season.









Women’s Open set

The R&A is going ahead with the Women’s British Open at Royal Troon without spectators.

The Women’s British Open is set for Aug. 20-23 at Royal Troon along the Ayrshire coast of Scotland. It would be the first major on the LPGA Tour schedule that is played this year and it would be the week after the Ladies Scottish Open on the other side of the country just east of Edinburgh.

Qualifying for the AIG Women’s British Open has been canceled. The R&A says the field will be comprised of leading players from the women’s world ranking and recognizing top performances at recent events on the world’s leading tours.

Liberty’s Durr out

New York Liberty guard Asia Durr will miss the upcoming WNBA season after testing positive for the new coronavirus on June 8. Durr detailed her struggles with COVID-19 in a post on Instagram. The former Louisville star says she hasn’t fully recovered . . . Oklahoma and Texas officials are cautiously optimistic that their annual showdown - one of the longest-running and most intense rivalries in college football - still will be played at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 10 in the Fair Park in Dallas, despite the announcement Tuesday that the fair would be canceled . . . Two members of Louisville’s men’s basketball program have tested positive for the new coronavirus and the team has suspended voluntary activities for two weeks . . . The International Cycling Union said this year’s BMX world championships have been canceled because of the pandemic. The event was scheduled to be held in Houston in May and was at first postponed . . . Sixteen players and officials from Bulgarian soccer club Cherno More tested positive for the new coronavirus after a match last Thursday. The club, from the Black Sea town of Varna, said it would continue its schedule by using members of its junior squad . . . The Austrian soccer league has started an investigation into testing procedures for the new coronavirus of all 16 second-division teams after three players from one club tested positive over the weekend . . . Two more badminton tournaments - the China Masters and the Dutch Open - were canceled in the revamped calendar because of the pandemic.

