NHLPA board approves hockey return plan; players to vote next

The National Hockey League moved one step closer to a return to the ice on Tuesday night, the executive board of the Players’ Association approving the plans that could have games underway in Toronto and Edmonton by Aug. 1.

The tentative return-to-play plan and four-year extension of the collective bargaining agreement, agreed to on Monday, now go to the full membership of the NHLPA for a vote beginning Wednesday. Players will have until Friday to submit their ballots electronically, with the decision of the 900-plus members ultimately determining if training camps can begin on Monday.