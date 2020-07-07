Patriots restructure Rex Burkhead’s contract, according to a report

Running back Rex Burkhead and the Patriots have reworked the final year of his contract, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Tuesday morning.

Burkhead’s base salary will drop from $2.5 million to $1.05 million, according to ESPN. He will instead receive a $550,000 signing bonus and can earn another $400,000 in roster bonuses. The move creates $981,250 in salary cap space for the Patriots, who have been strapped for cash this offseason.

In March 2017, Burkhead and the Patriots agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $3.15 million. In March 2018, he signed a three-year contract extension.