Red Sox sign first-round pick Nick Yorke

The Red Sox executed the second part of their amateur draft strategy on Tuesday, signing first-round pick Nick Yorke to a bonus of $2.7 million.
A second baseman from Archbishop Mitty High in San Jose, Calif., Yorke was not projected to go in the first round. But the Sox had followed him closely and liked his offensive potential.
Their belief was he would have played himself into first-round consideration had the high school season not been cut short by the pandemic.
Yorke was at Fenway Park with his mother and stepfather for the signing.
Yorke’s bonus, which was first reported by MLB Pipeline, was $909,00 below the value accorded the 17th overall pick. That allowed the Sox to sign third-round pick Blaze Jordan for $1.75 million, $1,082,100 over his slot.
Jordan, a high school slugger from Southhaven, Miss., intended to play for Mississippi State.
After losing their second-round pick as a punishment for sign-stealing infractions in 2018, the Sox were able to land what they perceived as two players who were first or second round talents.
Now the Sox have $679,900 remaining in their pool to sign lefthanders Jeremy Wu-Yelland (fourth round) and Shane Drohan (fifth round). Both pitchers, major league sources said, intend to sign.
