Red Sox sign first-round pick Nick Yorke

The Red Sox executed the second part of their amateur draft strategy on Tuesday, signing first-round pick Nick Yorke to a bonus of $2.7 million.

A second baseman from Archbishop Mitty High in San Jose, Calif., Yorke was not projected to go in the first round. But the Sox had followed him closely and liked his offensive potential.

Their belief was he would have played himself into first-round consideration had the high school season not been cut short by the pandemic.