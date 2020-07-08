Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Elsewhere in Dennis, up to 23 Forster’s terns were reported from Chapin Beach.

Four black skimmers were seen at West Dennis Beach.

Recent sightings (through June 30) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Reports from Herring Cove to Race Point in Provincetown included a glaucous gull, a little gull, and a purple sandpiper.

Sightings at Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary in Cummaquid included 2 yellow-crowned night-herons, a brant, 2 American oystercatchers, 20 purple martins, and a brown thrasher.

Other reports around the Cape included a green-winged teal at Great Sippewisett in Falmouth, 2 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth, and single whimbrels at two different locations in Dennis.

Advertisement

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.