See all the Mass. companies approved for PPP loans

The federal government has released a list of all recipients of its small business loan program. The list includes the specific loan amount and the number of jobs each company said the loan would save.

The Paycheck Protection Program was created to help small companies meet payroll while coronavirus hammered large swaths of the country’s economy. Previously, the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration had only released the names of companies that had received over $150,000, and did not provide specific dollar amounts.

Below are all the Mass. companies on the list. However, the list leaves a few questions: Some companies did not report saving any jobs with the loan, yet the goal of the program was to keep people employed. Additionally, not every company took the loans offered, and in some cases a company may have returned the loans, and that is not indicated on the list below.