Dedham residents reject proposed recreational rail trail

The proposed Dedham Heritage Rail Trail would run from East Street in Dedham Square to the Readville train station, past several public schools.

In a nonbinding referendum on June 27, residents voted 3,260 to 3,011 against the plan.

For the second time, Dedham has rejected a proposed 1.3-mile recreational trail along a town-owned abandoned railroad corridor.

Town Meeting members voted in 2018 against the plan, which was proposed more than five years ago by private citizens.

The Dedham Select Board has never voted on whether to pursue the project, which would likely cost millions of dollars, according to Town Manager Leon Goodwin. He said there is no official estimate of the cost since the path has not been designed.

Opponents of the rail trail have objected to the potential cost and the disruption it could cause to homeowners whose backyards abut the property. Some people worried about a public path through school campuses.

Supporters were excited by the opportunities to walk and bike between homes, schools, and shops. And despite the defeat, the Friends of the Dedham Heritage Rail Trail wrote on their Facebook page that they were “encouraged by the expanding base of enthusiastic supporters.”

“As many other towns/cities have experienced, there is often a very long cycle of trying, trying and…trying again,” the posting said. “We’re sure many supporters will want to take a breath to catch our collective breath and recharge – but the journey continues.”

