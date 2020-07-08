More than 60 Weymouth businesses apply for grants

The town of Weymouth has about $140,000 in federal money to give small businesses that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic – and more than 60 had applied as of the first week of July.

“This is not a lot of money, but it’s something,” said Weymouth Planning Director Robert Luongo.

Businesses with fewer than 35 employees can apply for the money, which comes from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the federal economic stimulus package. The grants range from $2,500 to $10,000, depending on the size of the company.