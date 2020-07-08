Museum reopening, art tour, and sheep sheering

Cape Ann Artisans has announced a summer mini-tour. On July 18 and Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., artists in Gloucester and Rockport will open their studios for tours following COVID-19 best practices. Artists include Jillian Demeri, Pam Stratton, David Archibald, Erin O’Sullivan and Scott Place, Beth Williams, Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco, and Cynthia Curtis. For more information, visit capeannartistans.com

The Discovery Museum in Acton will reopen to the public on July 28 with free admission for all visitors through August 23. In addition to the indoor exhibits, outdoor experiences will be available to visitors including the Discovery Treehouse, lawn games, a new da Vinci moveable bridge, and other experiences for all ages. The museum has been closed since March 14 due to the pandemic, and has put in place health and safety protocols for the reopening. The Discovery Museum is located at 177 Main Street. For more information, visit www.discoveryacton.org .

On July 2, the Weymouth Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Maria Weston Chapman Middle School. The ceremony was attended by Superintendent Jennifer Curtis-Whipple, Mayor Robert L. Hedlund, members of the School Building Committee, and others. The new middle school is designed to house 1,470 students in grades 6 through 8 and is scheduled to open in September 2022.

Revels in Watertown is excited to announce that its Summer Enrichment Program for 7- to 12-year-olds will be held in August. Every Wednesday, students will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. to engage in some theater fun while adhering to CDC and State of Massachusetts guidelines. Attendees will also learn a new cultural tradition each week. Space is limited to 20 students per session, and tuition is $45 per session with a 10 percent sibling discount. For more information or to register, visit www.revels.org/education.

Gore Place in Waltham will hold a webinar on Thursday, July 16 at 7 p.m. to discuss “The Sheep at Gore Place.” The webinar will discuss what it’s like to care for the sheep while attendees learn about shearing, lambs, and more. Designed for all ages, the event is free with a suggested donation of $10. Preregistration is required and space is limited. To register and for more information, visit goreplace.org.