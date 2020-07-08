As the Providence turnaround takes shape, a charter school expansion is in the picture

And still other charter school leaders say they’re keeping an eye on the capital city, but the coronavirus pandemic has made things more challenging.

The existing operator of several high-performing charter schools in the Northeast is considering expanding even more in Providence.

PROVIDENCE – One charter school founder wants to open a year-round middle school that would aim to have every student ace the entrance exam to Classical High School.

Providence public schools are in bad shape, so bad that the state took over the entire system last fall. And although education officials have been careful not to say that charter schools will be a major part of their turnaround plan, the nonprofits and individuals that run existing charters are getting ready to go.

Advertisement

Indeed, the state Department of Education has already signaled that when it starts accepting applications for new charters in September, it will be looking for proposals for schools that will cater to students whose families are poor, who are disabled, whose first language is not English, and who would otherwise go to the worst-performing schools in the state, half of which are in Providence.

It’s too late for new charter schools to open before classes begin across the state Aug. 31, so the state will begin reviewing the charter school applications in September, and make final decisions next spring. State law caps the number of charters the department can issue at 35, but there are only 22 existing charters. (Once an operator is approved for a charter, it can open multiple schools.)

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, who led the charge for the state to take control of Providence schools last year, has said she sees charter schools as one way to offer additional options to students. But she has avoided clashing with the teachers’ union by not throwing her full support behind a large expansion of charter schools.

Advertisement

Charter schools were not specifically mentioned in the Turnaround Action Plan released by the district last month, but the plan does say that all Providence students should have equal access to a high-quality education, with special attention paid to the needs of multilingual students.

More than 3,500 students from Providence already attend charter schools, and 24,000 attend traditional district schools, but the union and other critics insist that adding more charters in the city would be harmful to the district’s budget. The majority of per-pupil education funding follows students no matter where they attend public school, and opponents of charter schools argue that traditional districts are often left with less money to educate students who require the most support.

Nonetheless, current and would-be charter school operators are making plans. Here are a few:

PVD Prep

Toby Shepherd, who recently left his position running the Nowell Leadership Academy, a charter school with campuses in Central Falls and Providence that caters to young parents, said he will apply to open the Providence Preparatory Charter School, which will focus on students in grades five through eight.

Middle school has been Providence’s biggest challenge for generations, but leaders have struggled to turn things around. Even Mayor Jorge Elorza, who attended the city’s public schools, has said that although he has confidence in most elementary schools and the brightest students will always have the opportunity to attend Classical High School, many students begin to get off track between sixth and eighth grades.

Advertisement

At least 80 percent of students at each of the city’s seven middle schools aren’t proficient in math, according to results from the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS). And Nathanael Greene Middle School is the only middle school where more than 20 percent of students (23 percent) are reading at grade level.

Students at PVD Prep would attend school from 7:30 a.m. until at least 4 p.m., and the school year would run 224 days rather than the traditional 180 days, according to Shepherd.

“The school would serve a small (approx 250) diverse group of learners from across the city, and it would maintain a goal that 100 percent of graduating eighth-graders would ace the Classical High School entrance exam and earn admission to a college preparatory secondary school,” Shepherd wrote in an e-mail.

Achievement First

Last year, Elorza initially opposed the Achievement First Mayoral Academy’s plan to open a third elementary school for mostly Providence students, citing financial concerns for the city. Now that the state has taken control of Providence schools, Elorza backs the expansion, but said he wants to limit the growth of more charter schools in the future.

Achievement First also operates charter schools in New York and Connecticut, and its Rhode Island schools — which serve students from Providence, Cranston, Warwick, and North Providence — have posted some of the highest test scores in the state.

The organization will open Promesa Elementary this year with 180 students in kindergarten and first grade, but it is already exploring a larger expansion, according to spokeswoman Amanda Pinto.

Advertisement

“We are having internal discussions about opening more Rhode Island schools — and considering that possibility,” Pinto said.

Other possibilities

There are other charter schools that either already have proposals in the pipeline or that state leaders would like to see expand.

Roger Williams University received preliminary approval last year to open University High School, an independent charter school that would primarily serve English learners in Providence. The school initially planned to open its doors to 50 students this school year, but plans are “on pause,” according to Diony Garcia, who chairs the school’s board of directors.

Garcia said he now hopes the school will open next year, but the university needs to first focus on its reopening plan for its own students.

“The work is still going on, but there are a lot of unknowns,” he said.

Julie Nora, director of the International Charter School, a popular dual-language elementary school, said she has long wanted to expand into middle schools. She said she has had conversations with Infante-Green, but her top priority now is making sure the existing school is ready to open in August.

“We would love to help,” Nora said.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.