Trump runs idea of statue garden up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes

If only statues could vote. They are the perfect American citizens. Their virtues are unassailable, their faults so easily excused. They call us to . . . look at them! Their gaze and glare never waver, more resolute than the desk behind which the president sits.

Why have we passed them by for so many years without a thought, and allowed the angry mobs of pigeons to defecate on our beloved heroes?

They are so much stronger than we are. They have immunity from viruses and pandemics without waiting for needless antibiotics. They never march in protest or require tear gas and the military to be removed from the squares required for photo ops.