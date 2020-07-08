Home of the Week: For just over $1 million, a chic condo reno in Cambridge

Year built: 1893/converted 2020

Square feet: 1,792

Beds: 3

Baths: 3 full

Sewer/water: Public

Condo fee; $150 monthly (estimated)

Pets: Allowed with restrictions

Taxes: TBD

The last time Google’s camera-in-a-car drove past this North Cambridge residence, the building was looking its age. But not anymore, not since a conversion and a renovation created a two-unit condo building, including this home with three bedrooms, three full baths, and one parking space — in a garage.

The renovation retained the footprint of the 127-year-old two-family but changed just about everything else. The unit featured here occupies the first and lower levels. The updates start at the sidewalk, where stairs lined with modern cedar railings lead to a front porch with a pair of doors, one for each unit. The building now features black gutters and window frames that contrast nicely with the gray exterior, but what makes this home stand out is its Stick-style-like framing on the front — a nod to history in a home that is all about modern style and conveniences.

The door to Unit 13 opens into a hallway. The flooring on this level is a red oak stained gray.

The largest bedroom, a suite, is behind the first door on the left. It has three windows and a walk-in closet. The en-suite bath features a shower with a marble surround, an inset shelf, and a penny-tile floor. The glossy gray single vanity is topped with quartz. The flooring is ceramic tile.

Back out in the hallway, there’s a built-in hall tree on the right. The hallway then flows into an open floor plan encompassing the living area, a very small dining space, and the kitchen. The living area has a closet. The dining area occupies the space between the kitchen peninsula and the stairs to the lower level.

The second bathroom — a shower, toilet, and single vanity — is off the dining area. The single vanity, like the two others, has a quartz counter atop a glossy cabinet. The flooring is ceramic tile.

The kitchen has been remodeled with quartz countertops, white cabinetry with Shaker-style doors, and stainless-steel appliances, including a 36-inch-wide, high-end gas stove and a built-in microwave. The backsplash — gray and white tile in a vertical zigzag pattern — adds considerable visual interest, as does the coffered ceiling with recessed lighting. The peninsula offers seating for at least three and glass-box pendant lighting.

The second bedroom is off the kitchen. It has two windows and a closet.

Back in the dining area, stairs that lead to the lower level feature a wall that mimics, vertically and in white, the pattern on the front porch railings. The lower level boasts a family room with a wet bar and a custom floor-to-ceiling golden-hued wine rack with glass doors. That color is beautifully repeated in the reticulated woodwork covering the lally columns. The flooring is planked vinyl that looks like barnwood.

Both the final bath and bedroom are on this level, although they are not en suite. The bathroom has a shower/bath combo and a single vanity with a quartz counter and similar cabinetry as the first-floor baths. The flooring is ceramic tile. The bedroom offers a single closet and three windows: a pair of small aboveground ones and a large one.

The home comes with parking in the freestanding garage, a sump pump, a French drain, and a one-year builder’s warranty.

Hudson Santana of the Santana Properties Team at Keller Williams Realty Cambridge has the listing.

