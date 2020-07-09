What’s open, what’s closed as Massachusetts museums plot their return

With Massachusetts entering Phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan, many of the state’s museums have shared their plans for reopening. Others have opted to remain shuttered a while longer, including the Museum of Fine Arts — it’s eyeing an opening sometime in the fall. Each institution has different rules about masks and social distancing. Most require the purchase of timed tickets. So be sure to check well in advance of your visit.

Here’s a guide to Massachusetts museums and their plans to welcome back the public.