What’s open, what’s closed as Massachusetts museums plot their return

With Massachusetts entering Phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan, many of the state’s museums have shared their plans for reopening. Others have opted to remain shuttered a while longer, including the Museum of Fine Arts — it’s eyeing an opening sometime in the fall. Each institution has different rules about masks and social distancing. Most require the purchase of timed tickets. So be sure to check well in advance of your visit.
Here’s a guide to Massachusetts museums and their plans to welcome back the public.
Visual Arts
Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy, Andover. No reopening plans confirmed. 978-749-4000 or addison.andover.edu
Berkshire Museum, Pittsfield. Opens to members Aug. 1, opens to the public Aug. 17. 413-443-7171, berkshiremuseum.org
Boston University Art Galleries. Under renovation. Opening spring 2021. 617-353-3329, bu.edu/art
Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester. No reopening plans confirmed. 978-283-0455, capeannmuseum.org
Clark Art Institute, Williamstown. Opening July 12. 413-458-2303, clarkart.edu
Concord Museum. No reopening plans confirmed. 978-369-9763, concordmuseum.org
D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts, Springfield. Opening to the general public July 13. 413-263-6800, springfieldmuseums.org
DeCordova Museum and Sculpture Park, Lincoln. The outdoor sculpture park is open. All indoor spaces (including restrooms) closed until further notice. 781-259-8355, decordova.org
Davis Museum at Wellesley College. No reopening plans confirmed. 781-283-2051, wellesley.edu/davismuseum
Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, Amherst. No reopening plans confirmed. 413-559-6300, www.carlemuseum.org
Ethelbert Cooper Gallery of African and African American Art, Harvard University, Cambridge. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-496-5777, coopergallery.fas.harvard.edu
Fitchburg Art Museum. Opening July 22, 978-345-4207, fitchburgartmuseum.org
Fuller Craft Museum, Brockton. No reopening plans confirmed. 508-588-6000, fullercraft.org
Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Opening July 15. 617-566-1401, gardnermuseum.org
Griffin Museum of Photography, Winchester. Opening July 18. 781-729-1158, griffinmuseum.org
Harvard Art Museums, Cambridge. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-495-9400, harvardartmuseums.org
Institute of Contemporary Art. Opening to members July 14. Opening to the general public July 16. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org
MassArt Art Museum. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-879-7333, maam.massart.edu
Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. Opening July 11. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org
McMullen Museum of Art at Boston College, Newton. Opening to BC students, staff, and faculty Aug. 31. 617-552-8587, bc.edu/artmusuem
Mead Art Museum, Amherst College, Amherst. No reopening plans confirmed. 413-542-2335, amherst.edu/museums/mead
MIT List Visual Arts Center, Cambridge. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-253-4680, listart.mit.edu
Mount Holyoke College Art Museum, South Hadley. No reopening plans confirmed. 413-538-2245, artmuseum.mtholyoke.edu
Museum of Fine Arts. Opening in the fall. 617-267-9300, mfa.org
Museum of Russian Icons, Clinton. Opening July 17. 978-598-5000, museumofrussianicons.org
New Bedford Art Museum. Opens mid-August, opens to members one week before. 508-961-3072, newbedfordart.org
Norman Rockwell Museum, Lenox. Opening July 12. 413-298-4100, www.nrm.org
Peabody Essex Museum, Salem. Opening to members and donors July 16. Opening to the general public July 18. 866-745-1876, pem.org
Provincetown Art Association and Museum. Opening to members July 10. Opening to the general public July 11. 508-487-1750, paam.org
Rose Art Museum, Brandeis University, Waltham. No reopening plans confirmed. 781-736-3434, brandeis.edu/rose
Smith College Museum of Art, Northampton. Closed until at least December. 413-585-2760, scma.smith.edu
Tufts University Art Gallery, Medford. Opening to students and faculty this fall. 617-627-3518, artgalleries.tufts.edu
Williams College Museum of Art, Williamstown. Opening to students and faculty this fall. A full reopening is expected in 2021. 413-597-2429, artmuseum.williams.edu
Worcester Art Museum. Opening early October. 508-799-4406, worcesterart.org
History, science & family
Boston Athenaeum. Opening to members July 8. No reopening plans confirmed for the general public. 617-227-0270, bostonathenaeum.org
Boston Children’s Museum. No reopening plans confirmed. Announcement will be made the week of July 13. 617-426-6500, bostonchildrensmuseum.org
Boston Tea Party Ships and Museums. Opening July 16. 866-955-0667, bostonteapartyship.com
Capron Park Zoo, Attleboro. Now open. 774-203-1840, capronparkzoo.com
Discovery Museum, Acton. Opening to members July 14. Opening to the general public July 28. 978-264-4200, discoveryacton.org
Franklin Park Zoo. Now open. 617-989-2076, zoonewengland.org
Fruitlands Museum, Harvard. Outdoor spaces are open. Buildings will remain closed until further notice. 978-456-3924, fruitlands.thetrustees.org
Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield. Opening July 11. 413-443-0188, hancockshakervillage.org
Herman Melville’s Arrowhead, Pittsfield. Now open. 413-442-1793, berkshirehistory.org
John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-514-1600, jfklibrary.org
Harvard Museum of Natural History. Harvard Museum of the Ancient Near East. Harvard Collection of Historical Scientific Instruments. Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology, Cambridge. No reopening plans confirmed.
MIT Museum, Cambridge. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-253-5927, mitmuseum.mit.edu
The Mount (Edith Wharton House), Lenox. Outdoor spaces are open. The main house will open July 16 for self-guided tours. 413-551-5111, edithwharton.org
Museum of African American History. Opening July 27. 617-725-0022, ext. 330, maah.org
Museum of Science. Opening July 26. 617-723-2500. mos.org
New England Aquarium. Opening July 16. 617-973-5200, neaq.org
Old Sturbridge Village. Now open. 800-733-1830, osv.org
Paul Revere House. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-523-2338, paulreverehouse.org
Plimoth Plantation, Plymouth. Now open. 508-746-1622, plimoth.org
Southwick’s Zoo, Mendon. Now open. 1-800-258-9182, southwickszoo.com
Stone Zoo, Stoneham.Now open. 617-989-2076, zoonewengland.org
USS Constitution Museum. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-426-1812, ussconstitutionmuseum.org
Wenham Museum. Now open. 978-468-2377, www.wenhammuseum.org
Did we miss your favorite Massachusetts museum? Or do you have updated information to share? Get in touch via arts@globe.com.
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.