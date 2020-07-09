fb-pixel
MUSEUMS

What’s open, what’s closed as Massachusetts museums plot their return

By Diti Kohli Globe Correspondent,Updated July 9, 2020, 1:39 p.m.
Carter Fontes, 8, and his sister Reagan,5, visited the New Bedford Whaling Museum, one of the state's first museums to welcome back visitors.
Carter Fontes, 8, and his sister Reagan,5, visited the New Bedford Whaling Museum, one of the state's first museums to welcome back visitors.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

With Massachusetts entering Phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan, many of the state’s museums have shared their plans for reopening. Others have opted to remain shuttered a while longer, including the Museum of Fine Arts — it’s eyeing an opening sometime in the fall. Each institution has different rules about masks and social distancing. Most require the purchase of timed tickets. So be sure to check well in advance of your visit.

Here’s a guide to Massachusetts museums and their plans to welcome back the public.

Visual Arts

Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy, Andover. No reopening plans confirmed. 978-749-4000 or addison.andover.edu

Advertisement

Berkshire Museum, Pittsfield. Opens to members Aug. 1, opens to the public Aug. 17. 413-443-7171, berkshiremuseum.org

Boston University Art Galleries. Under renovation. Opening spring 2021. 617-353-3329, bu.edu/art

Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester. No reopening plans confirmed. 978-283-0455, capeannmuseum.org

Clark Art Institute, Williamstown. Opening July 12. 413-458-2303, clarkart.edu

Concord Museum. No reopening plans confirmed. 978-369-9763, concordmuseum.org

D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts, Springfield. Opening to the general public July 13. 413-263-6800, springfieldmuseums.org

DeCordova Museum and Sculpture Park, Lincoln. The outdoor sculpture park is open. All indoor spaces (including restrooms) closed until further notice. 781-259-8355, decordova.org

Davis Museum at Wellesley College. No reopening plans confirmed. 781-283-2051, wellesley.edu/davismuseum

Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, Amherst. No reopening plans confirmed. 413-559-6300, www.carlemuseum.org

Ethelbert Cooper Gallery of African and African American Art, Harvard University, Cambridge. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-496-5777, coopergallery.fas.harvard.edu

Fitchburg Art Museum. Opening July 22, 978-345-4207, fitchburgartmuseum.org

Fuller Craft Museum, Brockton. No reopening plans confirmed. 508-588-6000, fullercraft.org

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Opening July 15. 617-566-1401, gardnermuseum.org

Griffin Museum of Photography, Winchester. Opening July 18. 781-729-1158, griffinmuseum.org

Harvard Art Museums, Cambridge. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-495-9400, harvardartmuseums.org

Advertisement

Institute of Contemporary Art. Opening to members July 14. Opening to the general public July 16. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org

MassArt Art Museum. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-879-7333, maam.massart.edu

Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. Opening July 11. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

McMullen Museum of Art at Boston College, Newton. Opening to BC students, staff, and faculty Aug. 31. 617-552-8587, bc.edu/artmusuem

Mead Art Museum, Amherst College, Amherst. No reopening plans confirmed. 413-542-2335, amherst.edu/museums/mead

MIT List Visual Arts Center, Cambridge. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-253-4680, listart.mit.edu

Mount Holyoke College Art Museum, South Hadley. No reopening plans confirmed. 413-538-2245, artmuseum.mtholyoke.edu

Museum of Fine Arts. Opening in the fall. 617-267-9300, mfa.org

Museum of Russian Icons, Clinton. Opening July 17. 978-598-5000, museumofrussianicons.org

New Bedford Art Museum. Opens mid-August, opens to members one week before. 508-961-3072, newbedfordart.org

Norman Rockwell Museum, Lenox. Opening July 12. 413-298-4100, www.nrm.org

Peabody Essex Museum, Salem. Opening to members and donors July 16. Opening to the general public July 18. 866-745-1876, pem.org

Provincetown Art Association and Museum. Opening to members July 10. Opening to the general public July 11. 508-487-1750, paam.org

Rose Art Museum, Brandeis University, Waltham. No reopening plans confirmed. 781-736-3434, brandeis.edu/rose

Smith College Museum of Art, Northampton. Closed until at least December. 413-585-2760, scma.smith.edu

Tufts University Art Gallery, Medford. Opening to students and faculty this fall. 617-627-3518, artgalleries.tufts.edu

Williams College Museum of Art, Williamstown. Opening to students and faculty this fall. A full reopening is expected in 2021. 413-597-2429, artmuseum.williams.edu

Advertisement

Worcester Art Museum. Opening early October. 508-799-4406, worcesterart.org

History, science & family

Boston Athenaeum. Opening to members July 8. No reopening plans confirmed for the general public. 617-227-0270, bostonathenaeum.org

Boston Children’s Museum. No reopening plans confirmed. Announcement will be made the week of July 13. 617-426-6500, bostonchildrensmuseum.org

Boston Tea Party Ships and Museums. Opening July 16. 866-955-0667, bostonteapartyship.com

Capron Park Zoo, Attleboro. Now open. 774-203-1840, capronparkzoo.com

Discovery Museum, Acton. Opening to members July 14. Opening to the general public July 28. 978-264-4200, discoveryacton.org

Franklin Park Zoo. Now open. 617-989-2076, zoonewengland.org

Fruitlands Museum, Harvard. Outdoor spaces are open. Buildings will remain closed until further notice. 978-456-3924, fruitlands.thetrustees.org

Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield. Opening July 11. 413-443-0188, hancockshakervillage.org

Herman Melville’s Arrowhead, Pittsfield. Now open. 413-442-1793, berkshirehistory.org

John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-514-1600, jfklibrary.org

Harvard Museum of Natural History. Harvard Museum of the Ancient Near East. Harvard Collection of Historical Scientific Instruments. Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology, Cambridge. No reopening plans confirmed.

MIT Museum, Cambridge. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-253-5927, mitmuseum.mit.edu

The Mount (Edith Wharton House), Lenox. Outdoor spaces are open. The main house will open July 16 for self-guided tours. 413-551-5111, edithwharton.org

Museum of African American History. Opening July 27. 617-725-0022, ext. 330, maah.org

Museum of Science. Opening July 26. 617-723-2500. mos.org

Advertisement

New England Aquarium. Opening July 16. 617-973-5200, neaq.org

Old Sturbridge Village. Now open. 800-733-1830, osv.org

Paul Revere House. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-523-2338, paulreverehouse.org

Plimoth Plantation, Plymouth. Now open. 508-746-1622, plimoth.org

Southwick’s Zoo, Mendon. Now open. 1-800-258-9182, southwickszoo.com

Stone Zoo, Stoneham.Now open. 617-989-2076, zoonewengland.org

USS Constitution Museum. No reopening plans confirmed. 617-426-1812, ussconstitutionmuseum.org

Wenham Museum. Now open. 978-468-2377, www.wenhammuseum.org

Did we miss your favorite Massachusetts museum? Or do you have updated information to share? Get in touch via arts@globe.com.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.