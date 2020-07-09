A Democratic congressman in New England could lose in November

And it’s a district, it is worth noting, where Golden originally received fewer votes than the Republican incumbent, Bruce Poliquin. Yes, you read that right.

But it may be the one spot in New England where a Democratic congressman will lose in 2020. The winner of the three-way Republican primary will take on freshman Democrat Jared Golden, in a district that Trump won by 10 points in 2016.

HANCOCK, Maine — The race in Maine’s Second Congressional District, the largest House district this side of the Mississippi River, has been a relatively sleepy affair, upstaged by both the coronavirus and the state’s US Senate contest.

Under Maine’s ranked-choice voting law, a voter can rank candidates in order of their preference. If no candidate gets 50 percent right away, then the bottom candidate is dropped and the second choices of everyone who voted for that candidate are reallocated to the contenders who remain. This continues until a candidate has 50 percent.

First round: Poliquin 46.3 percent, Golden, 45.6 percent, and two other candidates 8.1 percent combined.

Final result: Golden 50.6 percent, Poliquin 49.4 percent.

So which Republican will win the opportunity to take on Golden, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary? That is a very hard question to answer ahead of next week’s primary.

Let’s count the ways.

1. The endorsement game is head-scratching

Normally, we pay too much attention to political endorsements. However, in this particular contest there are two endorsements that could easily define the GOP race.

Until last month, Trump had a perfect record of endorsing in Republican US House primaries. All three candidates argue they are the Trump candidate and would probably welcome his endorsement.

During a recent debate, former state senator Eric Brakey said he has Trump’s back. Former governor Paul LePage’s press secretary Adrienne Bennett claims she “backed President Trump since day one. He needs allies in Congress.” And former state representative and businessman Dale Crafts says he would “partner alongside President Trump.”

But Trump has yet to name his partner.

Next to Trump, the second most important endorsement in this race was from LePage.

Of course he would pick Bennett, his longtime former staffer who defended him loyally during his very controversial tenure, right? Nope.

He picked Crafts and is now starring in an ad for him. Both LePage and Bennett say they did not have a falling-out. But it was wicked awkward, and LePage penned an op-ed a few weeks ago to spell out why. Basically he said Bennett wasn’t ready.

2. A poll says one person is winning, but the candidates act like someone else is leading

With LePage’s endorsement, does that mean that Crafts is the front-runner? A Survey USA poll released on Wednesday suggests he has a 12-point lead, even though the poll found that 1 in 5 voters still have no idea how they are going to vote.

Though if Crafts is the solid front-runner, it doesn’t look like it on the ground. It’s Brakey, the Republican nominee for US Senate in 2018, who has a large fund-raising advantage. And while yard signs don’t vote, Brakey is noticeably winning the yard sign war, particularly in the Down East part of the state. The only candidate being attacked by other candidates? Brakey. This suggests his opponents think he is leading.

But the poll on Tuesday? Crafts had 37 percent, Bennett took 25 percent, and Brakey trailed with 19 percent. Remember these numbers — no one close to 50 percent — for the next point.

3. This election will use ranked-choice voting, but no one wants to use it

In 2018, Maine became the first state in the country to implement ranked-choice voting.

Tuesday’s poll indicates the local conventional wisdom is probably right: Ranked-choice voting will probably decide the election. And you’ll forgive Republicans here for being a little miffed about that. This was the first congressional district, after all, in American history to be decided by ranked-choice voting, when, two years ago, Golden ousted Poliquin.

The Maine Republican party this year has led to get a repeal of RCV on the general election ballot. And when the congressional poll this week, funded by a backer of ranked-choice voting, asked if voters would actually rank their ballots, some 58 percent of Republican primary voters said they won’t do it. This may mean very few voters who do pick a second choice could be influential — or that no one will get 50 percent. In the event that no one gets 50 percent, when it is down to the top two candidates, the one with the most votes wins.

4. There is early voting — sort of

Maine, like many states battling the coronavirus, is expanding the use of absentee ballots. As a result, requests have soared to the levels of a general election in a presidential year, according to the secretary of state’s office.

This is, in practice, a form of early voting, which could mean the race is already decided.

But wait, another twist! In the poll, 79 percent of likely voters say they will vote in person next Tuesday.

In other words, that gives Trump a few more days to endorse and provide clarity.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.