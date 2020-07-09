Diocese of Fall River announces pre-K through eighth grade will return full-time this fall

Students or families who are immunocompromised will be allowed to utilize “live streaming capabilities to ensure students choosing to learn remotely are still part of the school community,” the alliance wrote.

School officials determined they will be able to adhere to the three to six feet of social distance between students required by the state and “still provide 100% in classroom instruction,” the Catholic Schools Alliance wrote in a statement Wednesday.

All students attending pre-K through eighth grade in the Diocese of Fall River’s Catholic schools will return to the classroom five days a week this fall, officials announced this week.

The alliance oversees the Diocese of Fall River’s 22 schools, according to the group’s website. The schools are located in various municipalities in southeastern Massachusetts, including Fall River, New Bedford, and Taunton.

“We are so pleased that our students will be able to come back to the school they know and love this fall,” said Stephen A. Perla, superintendent of the Catholic Schools Alliance, in a statement. “Our school leaders have worked extremely hard to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our students and teachers. They are just as excited to return to a building full of life with the activity and sounds of happy kids.”

The four Catholic high schools under the alliance will each release their own plans for the 2020-21 academic year. The leaders of one high school, St. John Paul II High School in Hyannis, released their plan Monday, writing that they will bring all students back to school every day, but some will attend class remotely using Zoom or Google Meet in different parts of the building. The school is upgrading its technology to make this plan feasible, and the students who attend class in the overflow rooms will alternate.

“Education is the hot topic this summer and we are so thrilled to return as close to ‘normal’ as possible,” Mona Lisa Valentino, principal of St. John Paul II High School, wrote in a statement.

Most school districts have yet to release their plans for the fall, but the state has instructed them to plan for three possible scenarios: full-time in-person learning, an entirely remote curriculum, or a hybrid of the two.

Lexington Public Schools released their own Back-To-School Blueprint in June, laying out their goal to offer students and families two options when schooling resumes in September: a “remote learning academy” that will be geared toward those who are immunocompromised or “thrive in a remote learning environment,” or a hybrid remote/in-person model.

The school emphasized that the blueprint was a draft and is subject to change.

“At the same time, we recognize that we may experience a resurgence of the virus, and we must prepare for the possibility that learning will be entirely remote this fall,” Superintendent Julie Hackett wrote in the introduction of the blueprint. “This ‘LPS Back-to-School Blueprint’ takes many variables into account and provides the framework for what a safe return-to-school will look like for us.”

President Trump has pressured schools across the country to reopen this fall, even going as far as threatening Wednesday to take away federal funding from schools that don’t reopen.

Trump also criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday for creating back-to-school guidelines that he said are “very tough & expensive.” That condemnation quickly sparked a response from Vice President Mike Pence, who said the agency will be issuing new guidelines.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.