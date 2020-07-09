First loon hatching confirmed in Southeastern Massachusetts in more than a century, officials say

The hatching is a result of a multistate loon restoration initiative that started in 2015, according to officials.

“We are excited with the news about the chick. It’s fitting that this historic event occurred in 2020, which marks the 30th anniversary of the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act,” said Andrew Vitz, MassWildlife’s state ornithologist, in a statement from MassWildlife.

A loon chick hatched in Fall River this spring, marking the first time this threatened species has hatched in Southeastern Massachusetts in more than a century, officials said.

During that first year, 24 loon chicks from healthy populations in Maine and New York were relocated to the Assawompset Pond Complex in Lakeville by the Biodiversity Research Institute. Assawompset Pond had been a nesting site for loons before shoreline development, hunting, and other human activities drove them out of the area in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, according to BRI.

Officials hoped these chicks would return to the region as adults and create a new breeding population in Massachusetts. Since 2015, nine of the loons have been seen forming pairs and continuing to live in the state.

The male loon in the Fall River nesting pair was one of these relocated chicks and originally came from New York, officials said.

Dr. David C. Evers, BRI’s executive director and a leading expert on loon ecology and conservation, said this loon returned from its wintering grounds on the ocean to its release lake in 2018.

“Now in 2020, we are thrilled to report that this male found a mate and their resulting nesting activity produced a chick; visible evidence that breeding loon populations can be restored to their former habitat,” Evers said in the statement.

Common loons, like the chick that hatched in Fall River, are listed as a species of special concern under the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act.

By 1975, only one loon pair was recorded in Massachusetts. Prior to that pair, loons had been absent from the state for nearly a century. While 45 loon pairs now breed in the Quabbin and Wachusett reservoirs and a few other areas in north central Massachusetts, officials said these birds still face several major threats.

Loons on New England lakes most often die from lead poisoning that is induced when they swallow fishing sinkers that are lost in lakes or are in the minnows they eat, according to a fact sheet from MassWildlife.

Loons are also threatened by pesticides, shoreline development, flooding nests, and acid rain that is caused by pollutants from power plants and vehicles. The acid rain contaminates lakes with mercury and other toxic chemicals that can affect a loon’s reproductive system or overall health, MassWildlife said.

The number of loons in Massachusetts has been lower than officials would like, but further efforts to grow the population in the state are underway.

“We believe that a continuation of the translocation project is the best way to increase nesting loon pairs in the state,” Vitz said in the statement. “Increasing pair numbers and expanding their distribution is critical to obtaining a sustainable and robust population in Massachusetts.”

BRI will receive $2.5 million over the next six years to expand loon restoration projects as part of a $8.3 million settlement from the Bouchard Barge 120 oil spill that occurred in Buzzards Bay in 2003, according to the statement.

The current restoration plan includes the release of 45 to 60 loon chicks from New York and Maine into historic breeding areas in Southeastern Massachusetts and the Berkshires, officials said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.